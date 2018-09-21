Former Dance Teacher Sexually Assaulted Girls

The 25-year-old, from Bordon in Hampshire, has been sentenced to seven years.

The offences occurred in Frensham in Surrey and Bordon in Hampshire.

Cox was initially charged with 15 sexual offences against three girls. Three of these charges were later dropped and he was found guilty of 12 counts, including:

Nine counts of sexual activity with a child; Three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

In addition to the seven year sentence, Cox was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO). He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £120.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable David Jones said "Thomas Cox is clearly a disturbed individual who used affection to gain the girls’ trust and then turned to emotional blackmail to try and ensure they didn’t tell anyone what was going on. He also displayed predatory behaviour by becoming upset and withdrawn when he did not get what he wanted".

As soon as the victims in this case came forward, we took swift action to ensure that Cox didn’t present any further ongoing risks, including seizing his phone. Our priority was to safeguard the victims and to identify anyone else who may have been targeted.