Guns Seized On Sussex Industrial Estate

19 August 2018, 10:16

National Crime Agency

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after two guns were found on an industrial estate in Hailsham.

The men were detained by officers from the NCA's Armed Operations Unit on an industrial estate off the Hailsham by-pass last night (18 August). 

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

All three are now in custody.

NCA and Sussex Police officers are working together at the location, which is cordoned off, and the investigation continues.

NCA deputy director Chris Farrimond said:

"As a result of this operation two firearms have been recovered and they will now be the subject of analysis.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working very closely with our partners at Sussex Police as it progresses."

