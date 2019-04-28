Hastings New Lifeboat After Will Donation

Crowds have gathered in Sussex for a special naming ceremony for a new lifeboat in Hastings.

The boat was named after Richard Colton and his late wife Caroline who donated the classic cars in his will.

Businessman Richard Colton bequeathed the red 1960 250 GT SWB and the silver 1967 275 GTB/4 models to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in his will when he died aged 82 in March 2015.

The classic cars sold for a total of £8.5 million at an auction in the months after his death, helping to pay for a lifeboat stationed in Hastings, East Sussex, where it was officially launched during a ceremony on Saturday.

His cousin Jo Adams attended to mark the occasion alongside his godson, while champagne was poured over the front of the boat.

One of the cars even made an appearance for a photoshoot with the new vessel.

RNLI crew, volunteers and dignitaries also attended the event at the town's lifeboat station.

Mrs Adams said: "As Richard's first cousin and sadly the last surviving Colton, I, together with all my family and his friends are immensely proud of this wonderful gesture.

"It is of even greater significance personally because my husband and I have always been keen offshore sailors and recognise full well what the RNLI means to the sailing community amongst many others."

Mr Colton's godson Charles Denton described it as a "very moving occasion", adding: "A fitting tribute to a fantastic legacy."

(Relatives of Richard Colton pictured with the lifeboat and launch and recovery system.)