Hastings New Lifeboat After Will Donation

28 April 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 28 April 2019, 11:07

hastings lifeboat new

Crowds have gathered in Sussex for a special naming ceremony for a new lifeboat in Hastings.

 

The boat was named after Richard Colton and his late wife Caroline who donated the classic cars in his will.

Businessman Richard Colton bequeathed the red 1960 250 GT SWB and the silver 1967 275 GTB/4 models to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) in his will when he died aged 82 in March 2015.

The classic cars sold for a total of £8.5 million at an auction in the months after his death, helping to pay for a lifeboat stationed in Hastings, East Sussex, where it was officially launched during a ceremony on Saturday.

The boat was named after Mr Colton and his late wife Caroline.

His cousin Jo Adams attended to mark the occasion alongside his godson, while champagne was poured over the front of the boat.

One of the cars even made an appearance for a photoshoot with the new vessel.

RNLI crew, volunteers and dignitaries also attended the event at the town's lifeboat station.

Mrs Adams said: "As Richard's first cousin and sadly the last surviving Colton, I, together with all my family and his friends are immensely proud of this wonderful gesture.

"It is of even greater significance personally because my husband and I have always been keen offshore sailors and recognise full well what the RNLI means to the sailing community amongst many others."

Mr Colton's godson Charles Denton described it as a "very moving occasion", adding: "A fitting tribute to a fantastic legacy."

(Relatives of Richard Colton pictured with the lifeboat and launch and recovery system.)

Relatives of Richard Colton pictured with the lifeboat and launch and recovery system.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eliud Kipchoge wins London Marathon with Mo Farah finishing fifth

Sport

Royal baby: Prince Harry at London Marathon finish line so no child for Meghan yet!

UK & World

The National Audubon Society's 2018 New York City Gala

David Attenborough admits he ‘doesn’t have long to live’ as he shares fears for the future

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae

Who is Mark Ronson's girlfriend Rebecca Schwartz and when did he split from wife Josephine de la Baume?

Music

Gordon Ramsay's newborn son Oscar show supports for big brother Jack ahead of London Marathon

Gordon Ramsay shares ADORABLE snap of son Oscar ahead of London Marathon

Celebrities

Jonathan Ross chats to Michael Sheen, Katherine Ryan, Mark Ronson and Lykke Li on tonight's show

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Michael Sheen, Katherine Ryan, Mark Ronson and Lykke Li to appear

TV & Movies

Debenhams to close stores in a bid to save the brand

Are Debenhams gift cards still valid and which UK stores are closing?

Lifestyle

British Soap Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Coronation Street star Tristan Gemmill QUITS Robert Preston role

TV & Movies

'The Mummy Diaries' Photocall

Sam and Billie Faiers’ The Mummy Diaries renewed for TWO MORE years

TV & Movies