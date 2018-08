Sussex Farmer 'Trampled To Death By Own Cattle'

Police think a farmer found dead in a field in Sussex may have been trampled by his own cattle.

64-year-old Stephen Sandys failed to return from feeding his livestock at Pinstraw Farm in Eridge Road in Groombridge on Friday night.

A bull was later killed by police.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said:

“At this time we’re not treating the death as suspicious.

“It is believed the farmer may been trampled by livestock.”