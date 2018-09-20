Teen Arrested Over Hit And Run
20 September 2018, 09:08 | Updated: 20 September 2018, 09:31
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit and run which left a nine-year-old boy with serious head injuries
The nine-year-old boy was left lying in the street after crossing residential Whitehawk Road in Brighton on Sunday.
The rider of the moped, who had a pillion passenger, failed to stop at the scene following the collision, which happened at around 12.15pm.
Sussex police say a 16-year-old local boy handed himself in last night (Wednesday) and was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.