Teen Arrested Over Hit And Run

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a hit and run which left a nine-year-old boy with serious head injuries

The nine-year-old boy was left lying in the street after crossing residential Whitehawk Road in Brighton on Sunday.

He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital where he was treated for serious head injuries.

The rider of the moped, who had a pillion passenger, failed to stop at the scene following the collision, which happened at around 12.15pm.

Sussex police say a 16-year-old local boy handed himself in last night (Wednesday) and was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.