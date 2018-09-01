Three Fisherman Rescued Near Hastings

Three fishermen were rescued from the water off Hastings this morning after their vessel began sinking.



Coastguards say swift response saved the lives of three fishermen who broadcast mayday message.

Three fishermen were rescued from the water off Hastings this morning after their vessel began sinking and they broadcast a mayday message.

HM Coastguard received the mayday broadcast at just before 10.00 am this morning from the fishermen reporting that they were putting on their lifejackets and that their vessel was taking on water. The Coastguard immediately requested the RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats from Hastings to launch and the Coastguard helicopter to scramble.

Just 10 minutes later another vessel reported to the Coastguard that the fishing vessel had sunk and that the three men were in the water. 15 minutes later, the helicopter arrived on scene, spotted the three men in the water and directed the inshore lifeboat to them. The lifeboat took the three fishermen, all wearing lifejackets, on board. They are now being brought back to shore by the lifeboat.

Ian Guy, Maritime Operations Controller for HM Coastguard said:

“All of the crew are safe and well. Because they were able to broadcast a mayday message and were wearing their lifejackets, we were able to locate and rescue them very quickly, so they were only in the water for 15 minutes or so.”