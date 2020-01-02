HEART’S 2020 January Jackpot - FAQs and rules

January Jackpot T&Cs. Picture: Heart

HEART’S 2020 January Jackpot - FAQs

When do I enter?

Keep listening for the ‘January Jackpot song’ – you won’t be able to miss it! – When you hear it, you need to identify the artist that performs the song.

How do I enter?

You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to text the keyword JACKPOT followed by the name of the artist to 82122. It costs £1.50 plus your standard network rate.

If you text the keyword but don’t include the artist name, you’ll still be charged but you won’t be able to win. And if you text at the wrong time, you may still be charged too, but won’t go into the draw

How much could I win?

If you’re randomly picked as a winner, you’ll win a cash amount between £500 and £20,000 – The Heart presenter you talk to will reveal how much you’ve won. We guarantee that 20 people will win £20,000 between the start of the competition and the end of January!

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: 0344 809 0202Vodafone: 0808 040 8408EE (from your EE mobile): 1503: 0333 338 1003Sky: 0333 7591 018Virgin: 0345 454 1111

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won £1,000 or more you can’t win again.

Does Heart’s 2020 January Jackpot run on the digital station Heart Extra?

Yes, but only weekdays between 8am and 10am on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston & Amanda Holden. Heart’s 2020 January Jackpot does not run on Heart Extra between 10am and 4pm weekdays.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here

‘HEART’S 2020 January Jackpot’ – January 2020 on the Heart Network RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the radio competition ‘Heart’s 2020 January Jackpot’ (the “Competition") which will run from 06/01/20 to 31/01/20 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”). The Competition will not run on the Heart Extra digital service between 10am and 4pm.

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition:

3) Entrants must listen on FM or DAB and will be asked to listen out for Heart’s ‘January Jackpot Song’ (which will clearly be signalled on-air by a piece of audio production) and must identify the name of the artist that performs the song (i.e. the Heart version of the song as played on-air).

4) To enter the competition, an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word ‘JACKPOT’ followed by their answer (an artist name) to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

6) Listeners must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song. If listeners text either before or after this time window, they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

7) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional entry into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences, and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

8) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and has the correct answer (i.e. the correct artist name), the Entrant will be called back in order to be declared the winner. If the entry is ineligible or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected in its place.

9) Entries that are spelt incorrectly may be accepted at the discretion of the producer. The producer’s decision is final.

10) All randomly selected Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

11) Once an eligible entry which has the correct answer has been selected, and the Entrant answers their phone and speaks to the presenter (as per the process in clauses 8 to 10), the cash amount available as that round’s prize will then be revealed.

12) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 8 competition rounds each weekday. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the Competition off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

13) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

14) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Heart. By entering this competition, you agree that Heart may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

15) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

16) An Entrant can enter up to 20 times each day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

17) Winners who have won £1,000 or over during the Competition may not enter the Competition again. Nor may they enter any other Global competitions for six months from the date of their win.

18) Entrants must have a bank account as the cash prize will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer.

19) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

Prize:

20) The prize available in each round is a cash amount of a value between £500 and £20,000, revealed at the point of winning (as per the process in clause 11). Amongst all the rounds, a total of 20 rounds will have an available prize of £20,000 (again, revealed at the point of winning). 21) Global reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

22) Cash prizes will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

23) We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to the winner’s bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. Each winner will be required to provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS in order for us to process the transfer. Otherwise, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days.

24) For rounds in which the presenter(s) state on air that prize money will be paid to winners by a specified date, winners must be able to promptly provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS. Otherwise, there may be a delay in the payment. Additionally, if any eligibility checks need to be carried out, this could delay the payment.

25) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative is available.

26) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000