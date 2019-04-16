30k iPhone XS Competition T&Cs Rules

£30k Triple Play is back - and we are giving way an iPhone XS to celebrate

30k iPhone XS Competition T&Cs Rules:

The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to the ‘iPhone’ Competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 15th April 2019 to Friday 31st May 2019 on Heart (the “Radio Station”).

Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to heart.co.uk and register their details. Online entry will open on Friday 15th April 2019 and close at 23:59 on Friday 31st May 2019.

Entrants must complete the entry form and answer one question to be entered into the Competition.

One winner will be selected at random from all correct entries received and notified of winning within 28 days of the closing date by Global.

Entrants must respond within 5 days of contact from Global. If they do not respond Global reserves the right to select another winner at random.

Eligibility:

Entrants must be aged 18 years or over to enter. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

The prize is an iPhone XS.Prize colour, size, style and model will be decided by Global. No alternative will be offered.

Prize Terms and Conditions:

The winner will be contacted by Global within 28 days of the closing date and winning. The prize cannot be sold or substituted for another prize. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.Global accept no responsibility for damage or malfunctioning of products that may happen in transit from supplier to the prize winner.

Apple are not a sponsor or promoter of this Competition.