Heart’s £30k Triple Play: Rules and FAQs

You could win between £300 and £30,000 with our big cash game. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Here's everything you need to know about entering Heart's £30k Triple Play this summer...

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting PLAY to 82122. It costs £2 plus your standard network rate.

When do I enter?

Make sure you text while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. When you hear a song by the specified artist, as revealed on air, you’ve got until the end of the song or sequence of songs to send your text. If you text at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won £3,000 or more you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition on any of Global’s radio stations – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

Heart’s £30k Triple Play on Heart, June to August 2021 – Specific Rules.

1) The promotion “Heart’s £30k Triple Play” (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on weekdays between 08:00 and 16:00 from Monday 7th June to Friday 27th August 2021 on The Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The competition does not run on Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s or Heart Dance.

2) IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here.

Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3) To enter the Promotion, you must listen on FM or DAB and identify songs by a specified artist. You must text in when you hear the single, double or triple play sequence of songs by this artist, as directed by the presenter(s) between 8am and 4pm weekdays.

4) For the avoidance of doubt, a sequence of songs may include a spoken presenter link and/or a piece of Heart station production in between songs. A song or sequence of songs does not include an advertisement, short clip, extract or background music.

5) The song / sequence of songs as directed on-air by the presenter(s) must all be played on-air in full. The definition of ‘in full’ includes standard ‘Heart edits’ of songs.

6) You must send a text message starting with the keyword PLAY, as directed by the presenter(s) on air to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7) Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

8) You must text in during the length of the song or sequence of songs. If you text either before the start or after the end of the song or sequence of songs, you will not be entered into the Promotion round but may still be charged.

9) During contesting hours of the Promotion; If one song (single play) by the selected artist is played on-air, the prize available will be £300. If two songs (double-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively on-air, the prize available is £3,000. If three songs (triple-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively, the prize available is £30,000.

10) For the avoidance of doubt, you can text in at any time during the song / sequence of songs to be entered into the draw for the prize that round. E.g. if you text during the first song of a triple-play sequence, you are still eligible to win £30,000

11) We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, we are not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

12) On entering the Promotion, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in a 4-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter the Promotion a second time within the same Promotion round, you will receive an additional two text entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve entered for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do submit a third text entry for the Promotion, you will be charged. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

13) Once the text lines have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and must have been sent at the correct time. If you are that entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

14) If you are this selected entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion, on-air.

15) The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by us in our sole discretion. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

16) For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

17) The selected artist that you must identify in order to enter the Promotion may change at any time at the discretion of Heart and will be announced on-air by the presenter(s).

18) We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry], and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

19) In relation to winners, you understand that we may interview you - which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion.

20) By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

21) The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

22) Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 14 entries per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. The Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

23) If you win a prize valued at £3,000 or greater during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

24) The prize available for each round is either £300, £3,000 or £30,000.

25) If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you enter the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

26) The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

27) We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

28) We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team via https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

29) Your personal data will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

30) We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

31) You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter the Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes.

32) We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

33) By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering a Promotion.

34) You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

35) If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.