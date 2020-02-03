Amazon Alexa Echo Dot birthday competition

You could win an Echo Alexa Dot. Picture: Heart / Amazon

Be in with a chance to win the latest Amazon Alexa Echo Dot in honour of your birthday

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘Win an Amazon Alexa Echo Dot on your birthday month’online competition (the “Competition") which will open at 9:00 on Monday 3rd February 2020 and close at 12pm on Friday 18th December 2020 on Heart.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to the competition page at www.heart.co.uk, as linked in the email they receive, register their details and answer the question.

Online entry will open at 09:00 on Friday 17th February 2020 and close at 12pm on Friday 18th December 2020.

4. Entrants will only be notified of the Competition and be able to enter during the month that their birthday falls in.

5. Every month, one winner will be selected at random from all correct and eligible entries received during that month, on the last working Friday of the month at 12pm.The winner will be notified of their win by telephone within 3 days of the draw. If Global does not receive a response from the winner by the following Wednesday another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

6. Entrants must be aged 18 or over.

7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person during their birthday month; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

8. The prize includes one black Amazon Alexa Echo Dot.

Prize Terms & Conditions:

9. The Amazon Echo Dot will be posted to the winner’s home address.

10. The winner will be notified of winning by phone call whereby they will need to provide Heart with their address for delivery.

11. The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and no cash alternative is available.

12. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.