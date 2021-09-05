HEART’S DOUBLE OR DROP – FAQs and Rules

Double or Drop is our exciting new game. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

Here's all you need to know about playing our new big money game, Heart's Double or Drop...

When do I enter?

Keep listening for the ‘Double or Drop Song’ between 8am and 4pm on weekdays – you won’t be able to miss it! When you hear it, you need to identify the artist that performs the song. It will be a different song each time and play up to 8 times throughout the day.

How do I enter?

You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to text the keyword ‘WIN’ followed by the name of the artist to 82122. It costs £2 plus your standard network rate. If you text the keyword but don’t include the artist name, you’ll still be charged but you won’t be able to win. And if you text at the wrong time, you may still be charged too, but won’t go into the draw

How much could I win?

Every morning on Heart Breakfast, we’ll reveal how much the Double or Drop song is worth that day. If you’re randomly picked as a winner, you’ll win that day’s cash amount. Then, once you talk to the presenter and play on air, you’ll be given a choice: Either take the cash amount OR answer the ‘Double Or Drop Question’ (a general knowledge question). If you get the question right within the time limit, you’ll DOUBLE your cash prize. If you get it wrong or don’t answer in time, your cash prize will DROP to £1,000.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales). If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or The Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, including a £1,000 prize, you can’t enter again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition on any of Global’s radio stations or websites – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

Heart’s Double Or Drop on Heart, September 2021– Specific Rules.

1) The promotion “Heart’s Double Or Drop” (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on weekdays between 08:00 and 16:00 from Monday 6th September to Friday 10th September 2021 on The Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion does not run on Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s or Heart Dance.

2) IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3) You must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and will be asked to listen out for Heart’s ‘Double Or Drop Song’ (which will be clearly signalled on-air by a piece of audio production).

4) To enter a Promotion round, you must send a text message starting with the word ‘WIN’ followed by your answer (an artist name) to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5) Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

6) For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the ‘Double Or Drop’ song. The producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

7) You must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song, as heard on FM & DAB. If you text either before or after this window, you will not be entered into the Promotion round but may still be charged.

8) We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, we are not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9) On entering the Promotion, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in a 4-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter the Promotion a second time within the same Promotion round, you will receive an additional two text entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve entered for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do submit a third text entry for the Promotion, you will be charged. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

10) Once the text lines have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and must have the correct answer. Entries that are spelt incorrectly may be accepted at the discretion of the producer. The producer’s decision is final.

11) If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter.

12) The call with the presenter will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf.

If: (i) you fail to answer the phone;

(ii) someone else answers the phone;

(iii) the call goes to voicemail;

(iv) the call becomes disconnected;

or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving);

or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

13) During the call with the presenter you will be given a choice. You can either take the Double or Drop cash amount on offer for that day or choose to answer the ‘Double Or Drop Question’ (a general knowledge question).

14) When the presenter asks you to make an absolute final decision (on whether to stick with the initial cash prize or answer ‘the Double Or Drop Question’), you will have 10 seconds to state your decision or else you will default to winning the initial cash prize on offer.

15) You will have a five second time limit to answer the ‘Double or Drop Question’. The time will count down from the moment the presenter finishes asking the question. If you answer correctly within the time limit you will double your prize money. If you answer incorrectly or don’t answer in time, your prize money will drop to £1,000. The Producer’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into in the event of a dispute.

16) Slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at the discretion of the producer. The producer’s decision is final.

17) If we suspect that you have cheated in order to answer the ‘Double Or Drop Question’ (including, but not limited to; looking the answer up on the internet) we may disqualify you.

18) The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by us in our sole discretion. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

19) For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

20) We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

21) In relation to winners, you understand that we may interview you - which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion.

22) By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

23) The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

24) Multiple entries are permitted up to a maximum of 14 entries per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. The Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

25) If you win a prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

26) The prize available for each round will be made clear when the entry method is given on air and will always be over £1,000. Subject to the process and potential outcomes described in clauses 13 to 17, you can win either; the initial cash prize amount as described on air, double that initial cash amount, or the minimum prize amount of £1,000.

27) If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you enter the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

28) The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

29) We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

30) We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team via https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

31) Your personal data will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited), as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

32) We may hold your personal data for a period of 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

33) You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotion Partners when you enter the Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes.

34) We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

35) By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering a Promotion.

36) You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

37) If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.