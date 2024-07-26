Heart's £30K Triple Play – Terms and conditions & FAQs

By Alice Dear

The terms and conditions and FAQs of Heart's £30K Triple Play.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting the keyword PLAY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

You must be 18 or over to play this Heart Network competition.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. When you hear a song by one of the specified artists, as revealed on air, you’ve got until the end of the song or sequence of songs to enter. If you text or make your entry on Win+ at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on Catch-Up, Live Restart or a third-party streaming service, if you do, your entry might not count, but you may still be charged.

How much can I win?

If you enter when one song by one of the specified artists plays on air, you can win £300. If you enter during a sequence of two songs by two of the specified artists, you can win £3,000. If you enter during a sequence of three songs by all three of the specified artists, you can win a massive £30,000.

Can the artists play in any order?

Yes, artists can be played in any order. So, if you enter during a sequence of 2 songs you can win £3,000, and if you enter during a sequence of 3 songs you can win £30,000, whichever order the artists have been played in, as long as they are played back-to-back. We’ll tell you on air which artists you should be listening out for.

Can I enter by phone call?

No, text and online are the only ways to enter each of our on-air competition rounds.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Please note that Heart’s £30K Triple Play is not available on Heart Scotland, but, if you’d like to enter, please switch over to Heart UK, available in Scotland on DAB, through your TV and on Global Player.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it, or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song/songs played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

My online entry via Win+ failed but charges are still showing on my bank account

Even if your online entries via Win+ failed, the attempted transaction may still show on your bank account if you used debit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay. These transactions are pending and are likely to drop off your account after a few days. If the charges still haven’t dropped off after seven days, our Customer Support Team will be happy to help.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won a £3,000 or £30,000 prize, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

Heart’s £30K Triple Play on the Heart Network, July - August 2024 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s £30K Triple Play promotion’ (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 29th July 2024 to Friday 23rd August 2024 on the Heart Network and online at winplus.heart.co.uk. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on the Heart Dance, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s and Heart Scotland services. We reserve the right to add in extra Promotion rounds at weekends.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion you must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. In each round of the Promotion, the presenter(s) will name three different artists (the ‘Specified Artists’), and you must listen out for any song/s by any of the Specified Artists which may play in any sequence during the round. You must enter when you hear one song, a sequence of two songs or a sequence of three songs by the Specified Artists, as directed by the presenters, and then follow the steps as described in clauses 6 to 8, as applicable.

4. The Specified Artists that you are required to identify on-air will change at the discretion of Heart and will be announced in advance by the presenter(s).

5. The song/songs (or standard Heart edit of a song/s) must be played in full to count as part of the sequence of one, two or three songs. For the avoidance of doubt, elements of advertisements, short clips, clips in news bulletins, extracts or background music do not count. If one of the specified artists to identify is listed as a ‘featured artist’ on a song played on air, not the principal artist, this will still count, as long as the artist features on the Heart edit.

6. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

7. Entry via SMS Text Message

7.1. To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword PLAY during a song or sequence of songs by any of the Specified Artists, as heard on FM or DAB, to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7.2. On entering the Promotion by SMS using the keyword PLAY, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 9. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

7.3. You will have the length of the song or sequence of songs to enter. Entries received before or after this time will not be eligible to win but may still be charged.

8. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

8.1. To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must visit the ‘Heart’s £30K Triple Play’ page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk) and submit your entry when the sequence of one, two or three songs by the Specified Artists play, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

8.2. You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

8.3. In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e. the duration of the song sequence as played on-air (not before or after).

8.4. For the avoidance of doubt, entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message.

9. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

10. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):

10.1 We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.

10.2 We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

10.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.

11. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

12. At our discretion, we may offer free promotional entries via our Global Player app/platform into the Promotion. You will receive advance notice of these free promotional entries via on air mentions and/or via the Global Player marketing emails and/or via Global Player (in-app and/or push notifications), or via SMS marketing messages. These must be redeemed during the valid entry period, as stated in the communications you receive.

13. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

14. You must use the same phone number across the entire Promotion period, regardless of your entry method. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

15. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.

16. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

17. During a Promotion round, if one song by one of the Specified Artists is played on-air, the prize available is £300. If two songs by the Specified Artists are played consecutively on-air, regardless of the order, the prize available is £3,000. If three songs by the Specified Artists are played consecutively, regardless of the order, the prize available is £30,000.

18. For the avoidance of doubt, you can make your entry (via SMS or Win+) at any time during the song/ sequence of songs to be entered into the draw for the prize that round. E.g. if you make your entry during the first song of a three-song sequence by the Specified Artists, you are still eligible to win £30,000.

19. If you enter while none of the Specified Artists are being played, this counts as a wrong answer, and you may still be charged. Do not enter if you are listening to the broadcast on ‘Catch Up’, ‘Live Restart’ or a third-party streaming service.

20. Once the Text Line and Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received (including entries from both SMS & Online Entry) during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and be sent at the correct time.

21. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered the Promotion and it is this number you will need to use to continue to use on air. Please note, we will not be able to call you back on another number and we reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Promotion Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable. If the entry is ineligible or doesn’t include the correct answer, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

22. If the selected entry belongs to you, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We may only call you once. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

23. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Promotion Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.

24. For the avoidance of doubt, if we call you, we offer no guarantee of how this will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

25. The number of Promotion rounds played each day will be decided by us in our sole discretion. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

26. For the avoidance of doubt, each Promotion round is separate with a different question to answer, a separate prize available, and the Text Message Line & Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

27. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

28. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion.

29. We may also contact you up to six months after the date you are notified of your win to interview you retrospectively about your win and what you spent the money on. We may publish this interview on our websites and/or social media channels, along with any further photographs, videos and/or voicenotes that you may provide us with.

30. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

31. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

31.1 Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum daily spend of £24. Standard network rates are applied in addition to this spend. Any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

31.2 Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £25 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion. Extra entries from selecting free entries redeemed via a voucher code do not contribute to the £25 daily Win+ spend limit.

31.3 For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS Text Message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

32. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

33. If you win a £3,000 or £30,000 cash prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

34. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

35. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize:

36. The prize available for each round is either £300, £3,000 or £30,000, as per clause 16.

37. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

38. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

39. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

40. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

41. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

42. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

43. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

44. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt out of marketing for the same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to opt in to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt out and/or opt in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

45. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

46. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.