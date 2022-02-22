Heart Breakfast's TWOs-Day Giveaway: Terms and Conditions

Heart Breakfast's TWOs-Day Giveaway: Terms and Conditions. Picture: Getty Images

TWOs-Day Giveaway on Heart Network, February 2022

RULES

1. The ‘TWOs-Day promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Tuesday 22ndFebruary 2022 on Heart Network. Global is the Promoter:

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the Heart Breakfast Show on Tuesday 22nd February 2022 between 06:30 and 10:00.

4. The presenters will invite listeners to text in if they have a tenuous connection to the number.

5. A maximum of 10 listeners that between 6.30am and 10am have a) their text read out on air or, b) are brought to air via phone call will then be gifted a £22 Marks & Spencer Gift Voucher. Producer discretion is final.

6. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry.

Eligibility:

7.​The gift is restricted to one per person - the person that has called or texted in and no other names that are mentioned on air. Only the person who contacts the show will be awarded the prize.

8. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

Prize/ Gift

9. A maximum of 10 listeners will each receive a £22 M&S Gift Voucher for interacting with the Breakfast Show on the date shown in Rule 1.

10. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable and will be delivered within 28 days of winning.

11. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

12. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

13. Your personal data, will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited and Quidem Limited), Zing Flowers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

14. We may hold your personal data for a period of 2 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

15. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us or our Promotional Partners when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotional Partners (as applicable) will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can opt out at any time.

16. We, the Promotion Partners and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion.

17. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy, which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion.

18. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.