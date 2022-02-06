Heart Breakfast's Valentines Week Quiz: Terms and conditions

Valentines Week Quiz on Heart Breakfast, February 2022

RULES

1. The ‘Valentines Week Quiz’ is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 7th February to Thursday 10th February 2022 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to the Heart Breakfast Show between Monday 7th February to Thursday 10th February 2022.

4. Each day, the presenters will invite listeners to text in if they would like to play a 3 question quiz with their mother in law, (or suitable matriarchal figure). From all the texts received, one will be selected at random and spoken to off air. At this point an entrant must be able to guaranteed the participation of their partner and mother in in law, (or suitable matriarchal figure) to be eligible to play, if this is not possible another entrant will be randomly selected to play.

5. All parties will then be contacted and spoken to off air. With the questions being asked to the mother in law, (or suitable matriarchal figure) first. The couple will then be asked the same questions in a separate phone call. If the couple correctly match their answers with their mother in law they will win. One prize will be awarded for each correct match, (with a maximum of 3 questions being asked).

6. All calls pertaining to gameplay will be pre-recorded and so all participants must be available to take this call. They will happen between 10:00 – 16:00 on the dates above.

7. Entrants must send a text message when prompted to by the presenters on air to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air each day by the Presenters. Entries received before or after the closing time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged

8. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

9. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

10. If you are this entrant, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter to verify your eligibility and then record your answers. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable

11. We may publish and publicise your name and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

12. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

13. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

14. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion. Entrants can only win once during this promotion.

Prize:

15. One daily winning couple will receive the following:

One question matched - letter box fair trade dozen roses

Two questions matched - Heart Chocolate Selection Box

Three questions matched – Valentines hamper. Content include https://www.fortnumandmason.com/the-lovestruck-hamper

16. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, spending money or cash is not included within the prize.

17. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable and will be delivered within 28 days of winning

18. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

19. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

20. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

21. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

22. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

23. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

24. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

25. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.