Terms and Conditions: London's Heart Breakfast's show ticket competition

Terms and Conditions . Picture: getty

LONDON’S HEART BREAKFAST’S SHOW TICKET COMPETITION on London’s Heart Breakfast, FEBRUARY 2019 RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/#gZBezvCfTcoCYEYL.97 (the “Competition Terms and Conditions” of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘LONDON’S HEART BREAKFAST’S SHOW TICKET COMPETITION’ (the “Competition") which will run from 4th – 8th February 2019 on Heart London (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. Listeners will be played a clip of ‘someone we saw out in Leicester Square’ (i.e. a passerby) singing lyrics from a song from a famous Westend musical and listeners will be asked to identify which musical the song is from.

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message to the text number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”) along with the keyword given on air.5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. 6. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air.

7. Entrant(s) will be selected at random from all eligible entries.8. All selected entrant(s) will be contacted by telephone. All Entrants selected will be required to talk to the presenter(s) on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

9. The entrant(s) will be brought to air to give their answer and be announced as the competition winner if they guess the answer correctly.

10. If no one guesses the correct answer, a winner will be chosen at random from all the entries in the competition round.

11. Off air the winner will be told which musical they have won tickets to. There may be a choice of shows, depending on what tickets producers have available.

Eligibility:

12. The winner must be 18 or older.

Prize:

13. 2 x tickets for a show in London. The show will be told to the winner off air.

14. Dates, times and restrictions may apply. Any restrictions will be explained to the winner by a producer, off air.|

15. This ticket is complimentary, not for sale, and is, under no circumstances, transferable and is issued to you (the “ticket holder”, “you”, “your”).

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.