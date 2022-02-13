Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022 - FAQs and T&Cs

By Alice Dear

All the terms and conditions and FAQs for Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022.

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting WIN to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open. When you hear a song by the specified artist playing on FM or DAB, as specified on air, you’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to enter. If you text or make your entry on Win+ at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Can I enter by phone?

No, text and online are the only ways to enter each of our on-air competition rounds.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales). If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

I missed the artist that I’m listening for today – who is it?

Keep listening to Heart, and we’ll remind you who the artist is throughout the day and the amount of money available to win, but they’re always revealed first in Heart Breakfast at 8am. And you can always check the page on our website.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once - either a cash prize OR a place in the Million Pound Final - you can’t enter again, but you’ll still be charged if you try to. We strongly advise against excessive use of the Premium Rate text lines.

Is one person really going to win one million pounds?

YES, really! One person WILL win one million pounds tax-free – not a “share of” the cash - the whole shebang! Just like our previous two winners Tommy and Shelley.

How will you decide who wins the one million pound prize?

Winners in each round can either choose to walk away with the cash amount available that day, or instead choose a place in the Million Pound Final on Friday 27th May. Each of these finalists will have an equal chance of becoming the nation’s newest millionaire, and the million pound winner will be found through a random process overseen and verified by an independent adjudicator.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire Promotion on the Heart Network – February 2022 to May 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The Heart’s Make Me A Millionaire promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 14th February 2022 to Friday 27th May 2022 on The Heart Network and online at www.heart.co.uk. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on the Heart Dance, Heart 70s, Heart 80s & Heart 90s digital services. We reserve the right to add in extra Promotion rounds at weekends.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND, THE ISLE OF MAN OR THE CHANNEL ISLANDS. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion you must listen out for any song by a specified artist (the “Trigger Song”) as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s), and then follow the steps as described in clauses 6 to 8, as applicable.

4. The specified artist that you are required to identify on-air will change daily at the discretion of Heart and will be announced by the presenter(s) together with the cash prize available for each round that day.

5. A song (or standard Heart edit of a song) must be played in full to count as the Trigger Song. For the avoidance of doubt, elements of advertisements, short clips, extracts or background music do not constitute the Trigger Song. If the artist to identify is listed as a ‘featured artist’ on a song played on air, not the principal artist, this will still count as the Trigger Song, as long as the artist features on the Heart edit.

6. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

Entry via SMS Text Message

7a) To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must text in when the Trigger Song plays, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

7b) You must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7c) You will have 10 minutes from the start of the Trigger Song to enter. Entries received before or after this time will not be eligible to win but may still be charged.

7d) On entering the Promotion by SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry and which invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. If you do submit subsequent entries into the Promotion, you will be charged again. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so. The bonus entries cycle resets with each round of the Promotion.

7e) For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for SMS text message entry, please see clause 9 below.

Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

8a) To enter the Promotion online (“Online Entry”), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to enter when the Trigger Song plays, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

8b) To do so, you must visit the ‘Make Me A Millionaire’ page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk), and confirm on the entry form that you wish to make your entry.

8c) You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

8d) In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, within 10 minutes of the start of the Trigger Song.

8e) For the avoidance of doubt entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message.

8f) For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see clause 9 below.

9. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are available in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us.

10. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

11. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received (from both SMS & online) during that round. The selected entry must be eligible, and submitted at the correct time (see clauses 7c and 8d). If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

12. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

13. On talking to the presenter, the winning entrant in each individual Promotion round must decide whether they wish to accept the cash prize available for that round, or forfeit this guaranteed prize amount in exchange for a place in the Million Pound Final (The “Million Pound Final”) on Friday 27th May 2022, in which one winning entrant will win one million pounds (The “Million Pound Prize”). When the presenter asks the entrant to make an absolute final decision, the entrant will have 10 seconds to state their decision or else they will default to winning the daily cash amount.

14. Winning entrants that choose a place in the Million Pound Final must be available to come to London in order to participate on Friday 27th May 2022. If any winning entrant is unable to do so, they may forefeit their place in the Million Pound Final, notwithstanding, at our absolute discretion, we may allow the nomination of a suitable alternative to represent them in their place. Travel expenses and accommodation will be provided for each of the winning entrants that choose a place in the Million Pound Final (or their representative if applicable) and one guest.

15. The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by Global at our absolute discretion. There will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

16. For the last round of the Promotion on Thursday 26th May, the winning entrant will not be given a choice of whether to accept a guaranteed cash prize amount or a place in the Million Pound Final. The only prize available will be a place in the Million Pound Final. This will be made clear on air. This winner will have exactly the same chance to win the Million Pound Prize as each of the other winners who choose a place in the Million Pound Final.

17. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

18. On Friday 27th May 2022, the Million Pound Final will take place. This will include all the winning entrants who chose a place in the Million Pound Final (rather than a guaranteed cash prize) plus the winning entrant from the last round of the Promotion on Thursday 26th May, for whom a place in the Million Pound Final was the only available prize (together, the “Finalists”).

19. The Finalists (or their representatives) will be given specific instructions once their place in the Million Pound Final has been confirmed. If they do not participate as requested or fail to follow any specific instructions (including those related to COVID-19 – see clause 20), Global reserves the right to exclude them from the Million Pound Final (in which case their place in the Million Pound Final will not be filled by anyone else). Global’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into on this matter.

20. At our absolute discretion, instructions and requirements related to COVID-19 (including, but not limited to; providing proof of a negative test or wearing a face covering) may still apply, even if not required by law or suggested by government guidance. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

21. Finalists who nominate a representative in their place to participate in the Million Pound Final accept that the representative’s failure to attend or follow any instructions, as per clauses 19 and 20, may result in the Finalist’s exclusion from the Million Pound Final. Global accepts no responsibility for any conflicts which may arise between winning entrants and their representatives. For the avoidance of doubt, the representative chosen has no right to claim the Million Pound Prize or any other prize, either in full or a proportion thereof.

22. At the start of the Million Pound Final, each Finalist will have an equal chance of winning the Million Pound Prize. From these finalists, the winner of the Million Pound Prize will be determined through a random process overseen and verified by an independent adjudicator.

23. At our absolute discretion, we reserve the right to execute the Million Pound Final remotely. In this case, winners that choose a place in the Million Pound Final must be available to appear in an online video call on Friday 27th May 2022. Any winning entrant who is unable to participate in this call may, at our discretion, nominate a suitable alternative to represent them in their place.

24. In the event that the Million Pound Final is executed remotely, the Finalists will be given specific instructions. If they do not participate on the online video call as requested, encounter technical difficulties or fail to follow any specific instructions, we reserve the right to exclude them from the Million Pound Final (in which case their place in the Million Pound Final will not be filled by anyone else). Global’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into on this matter.

25. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

26. In relation to winners (and runners up), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

27. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

28. Global accepts no responsibility or liability for how the winner of the Million Pound Prize spends their prize money.

Eligibility:

29. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

30a) Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 15 paid entries per day (£30 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

30b) Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £30 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

31. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

32. If you win either; a cash prize, or a place in the Million Pound Final during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of the Promotion.

Prize:

33. Each round of the Promotion (with the exception of the final round of the promotion, see clause 16), one winning entrant will receive either; a. a cash prize with the minimum value of £500 (as announced on air by the presenter[s]), or; b. a place in the Million Pound Final. If the winning entrant chooses a place in the Million Pound Final, they will forfeit the guaranteed cash prize available for that round, or if they choose the guaranteed cash prize available for that round they won’t receive a place in the Million Pound Final.

34. One Finalist will win one million pounds sterling, as per the process outlined in clause 22.

35. For the avoidance of doubt, the Finalists who do not win the Million Pound Prize will not be eligible for any prize, cash or otherwise.

36. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

37. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

38. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

39. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you enter the Promotion we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion

40. We will transfer the prize money to the winner of the Million Pound Prize only once they can demonstrate that they have received independent financial advice, facilitated by us.

41. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection

42. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

43. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

44. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

45. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

46. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

47. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.