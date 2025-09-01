Heart's Million Pound Month - Terms & conditions and FAQs

By Alice Dear

FAQs

How do I enter?

If you are listening to a Heart regional radio station or Heart UK you can enter by texting WIN to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart Scotland, you can text the word MONEY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

If you are listening to Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s, Heart 10s, you can text the word ENTER to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform.

You can also enter via the Free Entry Route by calling 03308809131 using a valid UK mobile number.

You must be 18 or over and live in Great Britain to play.

SMS text entries, the online entries, and entries received via the Free Entry Route (phone) will be added into each draw per Entry Window. Please don’t enter using different keywords for any given round of the Promotion as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you are due.

I heard you say that Heart’s Million Pound Month is being played across the participating Heart stations. What does that mean?

‘Participating Heart stations’ means Heart’s regional radio stations across the UK including Heart Scotland, Heart UK, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s and Heart 10s.

When do I enter?

You can enter via any of the permitted entry routes (referenced above) anytime while the Promotion is open. Lines close at 17:30 each Friday in September and re-open at 17:45 the same day for the following week’s draw.

How much can I win?

A quarter of a million pounds is up for grabs every week (per Entry Window), just make sure you’re available to answer the phone if you’ve entered!

When is the winner picked?

The lines will close at 17:30 each Friday, and then one winning entry will be picked from all entries received across the week. If this time has to change for a reason beyond our control we will make this clear on air.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone once the lines have closed at 17:30 on the relevant Friday. If the call goes to voicemail or you don’t answer the phone, you’ll forfeit your prize and we will move onto another randomly selected entrant.

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

Could my entry be picked at random at any point during the Promotion?

Your entry will only be valid for the Entry Period you enter (so all entries for round 1, however received, will go into the same draw). Once the lines close and a winner is drawn on Friday, the lines will be reset. You’ll need to enter again if you want to be included in the following week’s draw.

If I entered the for the first £250,000 prize and didn’t win, am I included in the draw the following week?

No, the lines reset each time we award a prize, so you’ll need to enter that new round if you want to be in the draw. An exception to this is if you purchase a bundle of entries to be split across subsequent draws, as detailed in the Specific Rules, your entries will be included as described.

How can I get entries into every draw this month?

During week 1 and week 3, you will have the option to buy a bundle of entries that will be split into multiple draws this month. For example, during week one, you could buy a bundle of 80 entries for £30, which would give you 20 entries into the week 1 draw, 20 entries into the week 2 draw, 20 entries into the week 3 draw and 20 entries into the week 4 draw.

If you buy a bundle of 80 entries for £30 during week 3, you will get 40 entries into the week 3 draw and 40 entries into the week 4 draw.

Once you purchase these entries, they will be automatically included in each draw as detailed in the Specific Rules.

Bundled entries will be available to buy online via Heart’s Win+ platform.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the Promotion if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone at 17:30 on Friday!

Can I enter using my work phone and my personal phone?

No. It is a breach of our Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter this competition. We may disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you have used more than one phone number.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it , or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we have any control over, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after I entered

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

My online entry via Win+ failed but charges are still showing on my bank account

Even if your online entries via Win+ failed, the attempted transaction may still show on your bank account if you used debit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay. These transactions are pending and are likely to drop off your account after a few days. If the charges still haven’t dropped off after seven days, our Customer Support Team will be happy to help.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

‘Heart’s Million Pound Month’ Promotion on participating Heart stations and Win+, September 2025 Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s Million Pound Month’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 1 September 2025 to Friday 26 September 2025 on participating Heart stations. Participating Heart stations include the Heart Network (Heart regional stations including Heart Scotland) and Heart UK, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s and Heart 10s, and online via our Win+ platform which can also be accessed via heart.co.uk and the Global Player app. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. There are three ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

By phone call (the “Free Entry Route”)

4. You must enter any given round of the Promotion during the correct entry window (‘Entry Window’). Entries received outside of the correct entry window will not be eligible to win. Each Entry Window is displayed in the table below:

5. Entry via SMS Text Message

5.1. To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN if you’re listening on Heart regional stations or Heart UK, MONEY if you’re listening on Heart Scotland or ENTER if you’re listening to Heart 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. This will be applied to your phone bill as a one-off charge and you will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by sending another text message to us. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2. On entering the Promotion by SMS, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 8. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion are still open.

5.3 Please don’t enter any given round of the Promotion using different keywords, as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you may qualify for as displayed in clause 8.

5.4 There are additional keywords whereby you can purchase 5 entries for £5 plus one standard network rate message (keyword FIVE), or 15 entries for £10 plus one standard network rate message (keyword TEN) into an individual round of the Promotion. Bonus entries are also available for these keywords – and a breakdown of how this works can be found in clause 8.

5.5 At our discretion, during week 1 and week 3 of the Promotion, we may introduce an additional keyword whereby, for the cost of £10 plus one standard network rate message, you will receive a bundle of entries into each of the Promotion’s remaining rounds. We’ll always make it clear how many entries are available in the offer. The entries will automatically be added into each week’s draw. The keyword will be announced on air, on our online platforms and/or in marketing communications you receive from us. A breakdown of how any bundled entry offers work can be found in clause 8. (Please note, this will be a different keyword from the £10 keyword in clause 5.4).



6. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enter the Promotion via online entry (‘Online Entry’) you must visit the ‘Heart’s Million Pound Month’ Promotion page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk), https://winplus.globalplayer.com or www.winplus.co.uk,



6.2 You must select the number of entries you would like to purchase and complete the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP). The cost of the entry package you select will be made clear at the point of purchase and are detailed in clause 8.



6.3 In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment, before the end of the Promotion Round.

6.4 Online Entry incurs a one-off charge and you will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by initiating another request to charge.

6.5 For the avoidance of doubt, entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message (with the exception of entries made via the routes in clauses 5.5 and 6.6).

6.6 At our discretion, during week 1 and week 3 of the Promotion, we may introduce an additional entry page on Win+ where you can purchase a bundle of entries into each remaining round of the Promotion. The entries will automatically be added into each week’s draw. A breakdown of how any bundle entry offers work can be found in clause 8.

7. Entry via phone call (Free Entry Route)

7.1 To enter the Promotion by phone call, you must call the entry phone number as advertised on Heart’s Win+ page from a valid UK mobile phone number, following the instructions given via the phone line.

7.2 You must complete the phone call before the end of the Promotion Round.

7.3 Phone calls from the UK are charged at your standard network rate only. This is not a premium rate phone call. You must have permission from the bill payer before entering the Promotion.

7.4 Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.



7.5 You may not withhold your phone number when you call and you must use the same phone number across the entire Promotion period, regardless of your entry method. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.



7.6 We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.

7.7 If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

7.8 Please note that the phone entry line number may vary between different rounds of the Promotion. The correct number will always be made clear at the point of entry.



8. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us. To check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

8.1 SMS text message entry using keywords WIN, MONEY, ENTER & Online entry via Win+ platform

8.2 Bonus entries using keywords FIVE (£5+SNR) and TEN (£10+SNR)

8.3 Bundled entries (if entering in week 1) with entries split across draws in weeks 1 to 4 inclusive – available online via WIN+ and via SMS text message entry using the promoted £10 keyword (as promoted on-air, online and/or in marketing communications).

NB. This will be a separate keyword to the £10 bonus entries keyword listed in the table above table (clause 8.2).

8.4 Bundled entries (if entering in week 3) with entries split across draws in weeks 3 and 4 inclusive – available online via WIN+ and via SMS text message entry using the promoted £10 keyword (as promoted on-air, online and/or in marketing communications).

NB. This will be a separate keyword to the £10 bonus entries keyword listed in the table above table (clause 8.2).

9. Lines close at 17:30 each Friday for the duration of the Promotion unless otherwise stated on-air, online or in marketing communications you receive.



10. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):



10.1 We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.



10.2 We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.



10.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.



11. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.



12. By entering the Promotion, you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).



13. At our discretion, we may occasionally also offer discounted entries via our Win+ platform. You will receive advance notice of these discounted entries via on air mentions, Global Player email/ SMS marketing messages, or via Global Player in-app and/or push notifications. These must be redeemed during the valid time period, as stated in the communications you receive and you may need to create a ‘global iD’ to be able to redeem them (please refer to section 3 of our Privacy Policy on what information we collect from you when you create a Global Player account).



14. Once the Text Message Line, Phone Line and Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during the Promotion Round. The selected entry must be eligible.



15. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you used to enter the Promotion, and it is this number you will need to continue to use on air.



16. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We will only call you once. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.



17. Please note, we will not be able to call you back on another number and we reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Promotion Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.



18. If you agree, the call with the presenter may be switched to a video call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on video. The call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast.



19. We reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Promotion Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.



20. During the call with the presenter, you will be awarded the cash prize.



21. If we call you, we offer no guarantee of how this will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.



22. At our absolute discretion, we may choose not to play every call and call attempt on air.



23. For the avoidance of doubt, each Promotion Round is separate with a separate prize available, and the Text Message Line, Online Entry and Phone entry line will be re-set after each round.



Publicity:



24. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.



25. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity, PR, and marketing purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.



26. We may also contact you up to six months after the date you are notified of your win to interview you retrospectively about your win and what you spent the money on. We may publish this interview on our websites and/or social media channels, along with any further photographs, videos and/or voicenotes that you may provide us with.



Eligibility:



27. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. The Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.



28. Multiple Entries:



a. Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum daily spend of £30. Standard network rates are applied in addition to this spend. Any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.



b. Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum daily spend of £30 spend; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other Premium Rate promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. Free entries redeemed via a voucher code do not contribute to the £30 daily Win+ spend limit.



c. Multiple entries into the Promotion via the Phone Line are permitted up to a maximum of 15 entries per day. Any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.



d. You may make entries via SMS Text Message, Win+ and phone line up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.



29. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

30. If you win a cash prize of any value during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize awarded to you in the Promotion. For the avoidance of doubt, if you purchased combined entries into multiple draws (as per clause 5.5 and 6.6) and have won a prize, your entries into the remaining draws will not be eligible to win.



31. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.



32. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you. If you tell us you are outside of Great Britain at the point you win, or there is an international dialling tone when we call you, we may ask for suitable proof, for example correspondence from an airline, to demonstrate that you were in Great Britain at the point you entered.



Prize:



33. The prize money available for each round is £250,000. There will be four draws in total across the Promotion period (the whole month of September).



34. The prize money will be transferred to the winner once they can demonstrate that they have received independent financial advice, facilitated by us.



35. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm on a working day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds that same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.



36. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.



37. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.



38. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.



39. Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (the ‘Merchant’) provides the Controlled Premium Rate Service used within this Promotion. For all enquiries in connection with this Promotion please contact our customer support team: https://global.com/contact/.



40. You can find our policies on how we handle customer enquiries and complaints in relation to Controlled Premium Rate Services here.



Data Protection:



41. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.



42. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

43. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt out of marketing for the same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to opt in to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt out and/or opt in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

44. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.



45. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.