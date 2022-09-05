Heart Show Me The Money: FAQs and T&Cs

By Alice Dear

All the terms and conditions and FAQs for Heart Show Me The Money.

FAQs

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. Listen out for the ‘Show Me the Money Song’. When you hear it, you need to identify the artist who performs the song. You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to enter. It will be a different song each time and play up to 8 times throughout the day. Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on catch-up, if you do, your entry might not count, but you may still be charged.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting the keyword MONEY followed by the name of the artist to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

How much can I win?

Every morning on Heart Breakfast, we’ll reveal how much the ‘Show Me the Money Song’ is worth that day. If you’re randomly picked as the winner you will be brought to air to play the on-air game. On air you will be given a choice: Either take the previously revealed on-air cash prize amount on offer OR shout ‘Heart Show Me the Money!’ to win the mystery cash amount, this amount could be higher or lower than the daily cash prize amount. The mystery cash amount could be anything from £1,000 up to a maximum of £150,000!

Can I call to enter by phone?

No, text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this competition.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that's been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You'll need to contact your network about this.

O2

Vodafone

EE

Sky

Three

Virgin

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we have any control over, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

Heart! Show Me the Money on Heart, September 2022 to November 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart! Show Me the Money’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 5th September 2022 to Friday 11th November 2022 on the Heart Network (excluding the week of 3rdto 7th of October, when the game will not be in play). Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Dance.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. You must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and will be asked to listen out for Heart’s ‘Show Me the Money Song’ (which will be clearly signalled on-air by a piece of audio production).

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS text message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword MONEY, followed by your answer (the name of the artist that performs the ‘Show Me The Money Song’), to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 You must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air. If you text either before or after this window, you will not be entered into the Promotion round but may still be charged.

5.3 On entering the Promotion by SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry, and which invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The details of this offer will be included in the text bouceback and a full breakdown of how these bonus entries work is detailed in the table below in Clause 8. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so. The bonus entries cycle resets with each round of the Promotion.

5.4 For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for SMS text message entry, please see Clause 8 below.

6. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to enter when you hear the ‘Show Me the Money Song’ on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

6.2 To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart! Show Me the Money’ page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk), and type your answer (the name of the artist that performs the ‘Show Me the Money Song’), and confirm on the entry form that you wish to make your entry.

6.3 You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6.4 In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e., 10 minutes from the start of the song as played on-air (not before or after).

6.5 For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see Clause 8 below.

7. Please note, if you enter outside of the 10-minute window (which begins as soon as the ‘Show Me the Money Song’ starts on DAB or FM), this counts as a wrong answer, you won’t be eligible to win but you may still be charged. As a reminder, do not enter if you are listening to the broadcast in delay on ‘Catch Up’.

8. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

9. With regards to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regards to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

10. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible, have the correct answer and must be submitted at the correct time (see Clauses 5.2, 6.4 and 7). For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the ‘Show Me the Money Song’. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

11. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. We may only make one call attempt. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

12. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter. If you agree, this call may be switched to a Facetime call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on Facetime. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

13. During the call with the presenter, you will be given a choice. You will be asked if you want to accept the previously revealed on air cash amount on offer for that day (which will be at least £2,000) or choose to shout ‘Heart! Show Me the Money!’ to instead win the mystery cash amount (which will be a minimum of £1,000 and a maximum of £150,000).

14. When the presenter asks you to make an absolute final decision (on whether to stick with the initial daily cash prize amount on offer or go with the mystery cash amount), you will have 10 seconds to state your decision or else you will default to winning the initial daily cash prize amount on offer.

15. The mystery cash amount will be either higher or lower than the daily cash prize amount. Each mystery amount will be determined by us before the Promotion round opens.

16. If you choose to stick to the initial daily cash prize amount on offer, the presenter will still announce what the forfeited mystery cash amount was for that Promotion round.

17. The number of Promotion rounds played each day will be decided by us at our absolute discretion. There will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it. The Promotion will not be in play from 3rdOctober to 7th October 2022.

18. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round, and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

19. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

20. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

21. By entering the Promotion, you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

22. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

23.1 Multiple entries are permitted but if you win a cash prize during the Promotion period you are not eligible to win again, and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of the Promotion.

23.2 Multiple entries via SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per day (£24 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

23.3 Multiple entries via the Win+ platform are permitted up to a maximum of £24 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

23.4 For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

24. The initial daily cash prize amount on offer for each round will be made clear when the entry method is given on air and will always be at least £2,000. As detailed above in Clauses 13 to 16, you can win either; the initial daily cash prize amount as described on air or the mystery cash amount. The mystery cash amount will always be an amount between £1,000 and £150,000.

25. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you enter the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise we will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

26. We will facilitate independent financial advice for any winner who receives £100,000 or more, should the winner wish to receive it.

27. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

28. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

29. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

30. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

31. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

32. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

33. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

34. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

35. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

36. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.