Heart's Triple Play on Facebook: Terms and conditions

Heart’s Triple Play Gameshow on Facebook, January – April 2019

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.heart.co.uk) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to “Heart’s Triple Play” gameshow (the “Gameshow’’) which will run from Monday 4th February to Friday 12th April 2019 on “The Win on Heart” Facebook page, the “Heart” radio network Facebook page (the “Facebook Pages”) and the Heart radio network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

3. The Radio Station reserves the right to amend the terms of the Gameshow before each individual round commences. For the avoidance of doubt, the terms that will apply to each Gameshow shall be live on this page at 16:30 each day.

Details of the Competition:

Entry to the Gameshow

4. To enter the Gameshow an Entrant must:

Download or open the Facebook app through their chosen app store on their mobile device, and either (a) if they already have a Facebook account, log into their existing Facebook account, or (b) if they do not already have a Facebook account, sign up for a Facebook account with a verified email. There is no charge.

5. In order to participate in the Gameshow, Entrants must agree and adhere to Facebook’s Terms of Service, Facebook’s Privacy Policyand Heart Radio’s Privacy Statement.



6. An Entrant must then visit one of the Facebook Pages (Win on Heart or Heart radio network). The Gameshow will start live every weekday Monday – Friday at 16:30 and finish before 17:30 within the Facebook app unless stated otherwise on the Facebook Pages and/or Radio Station.

7. An Entrant will be required to agree to take part in the live Gameshow. Entrants will then be asked a series of multiple choice questions (the exact amount will be outlined at the start of the gameshow) by the gameshow host. Entrants will have 10 seconds to answer each question. If they get the answer right, they will move on to the next question. If they get the answer wrong, or do not answer within 10 seconds as determined by the app, they are allowed to continue playing the game but will be ineligible to win the Gameshow or the cash prize.

8. Entrants may join the Gameshow while it is live. However they will be ineligible to win the Gameshow or the cash prize. Heart reserves the right to cancel or delay games, in our sole discretion, without any restrictions.

9. At the conclusion of the gameshow (when all questions have been asked) the winner (or winners) of the gameshow will be the last Entrant(s) remaining at the end of the game (the “Gameshow Winner(s)”). If there are multiple Entrants remaining after the final question, such remaining Entrants will all be declared and notified as Gameshow Winner(s). If during the question sequence there are no Entrants that have answered all questions correctly (resulting in every Entrant’s elimination), no Entrants will be declared as Gameshow Winner(s).

10. By entering the Gameshow, Entrants accept that the correct answer to the questions is established by the Radio Station. No correspondence will be entered into.



11. Entrants may be prompted to supply their phone number and/or email address to potentially be contacted by the Radio Station. If a Gameshow Winner has supplied their details to the Radio Station, the Radio Station may contact a Gameshow Winner to record a call with a presenter(s) to be played out on air.



12. Gameshow Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of the Radio Station. By agreeing to supply your phone number and email address you agree that the Radio Station may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

13. Facebook is not a sponsor nor an administrator of the game and Entrants understand and agree that Facebook has not made nor will make any representations or warranties regarding the selection of questions and/or answers used in any game on the Gameshow or the veracity or accuracy of their sourcing, including, but not limited to, the possibility of alternative answers to such questions, or the correctness, completeness, accuracy or incorrectness of an answers. As it pertains to Facebook, the waivers, releases and indemnities in these Specific Rules expressly apply to such sourcing inaccuracies, alternative answers, decisions of the Radio Station or other matters relating to the question used and/or answers supplied as part of playing the Gameshow.

14. Facebook is an express, intended third party beneficiary of these Specific Rules, with full standing to enforce each, every, any and all of its provisions as if it was an express party thereto.

15. By participating in the Gameshow, you, your assignees, heirs, distributees, guardians, successors, executors and/or legal representatives hereby release and discharge Facebook from any and all claims, penalties, liabilities, injuries, damages, and/or losses arising out of your participation on the Gameshow, including, but not limited to, eligibility determinations, your reliance on the answers or decisions of other Entrants, the statements or actions of any host or talent on the Gameshow, any and all determinations and decisions regarding the correctness, completeness, accuracy or incorrectness of any answer in the Gameshow, cancellation of the Gameshow, the awarding of (including failure to pay taxes) or failure to award any prizes, technical difficulties or malfunctions, mechanical failures, transmission disruptions or delays or other irregularities of any kind.



Eligibility:

16. All entrants must be 18 or over.

17. You may only enter the Gameshow once using a single device.

18. As per clause 6 of the Competition Terms and Conditions, employees, agencies, licensees of Global Radio Services Ltd (“Global”) (which include Communicorp UK Limited and Adventure Radio Limited) freelancers, contractors (and those of any of Global’s promotion partners, associated companies or prize providers) and their immediate family members or households (whether related or not), and anyone else professionally involved with Gameshow, are excluded from entering and from winning. For the avoidance of doubt, this includes Facebook.

Prize:

19. The prize fund for each Gameshow will be outlined by the Gameshow host at the outset of each Gameshow broadcast.

20. Gameshow Winners (s) will receive a cash prize, as determined by the Radio Station and announced during the Gameshow (the "Prize"). In the case of multiple winners (as explained above), such players will split the Prize evenly. The total of all accrued Prizes won may be viewed through a Gameshow Winner’s Facebook account.

21. Although an entrant is able to play the game with friends, only the entrant registered with the account active in the game will be eligible to win the cash prize.

22. Gameshow Winners will be presented with a claim button on their Facebook page. In order to claim their prize they must click this button and enter their contact details within 28 days of the closing time of the Gameshow in which they won the prize.

23. Gameshow Winners will be contacted by a Radio Station representative on the email address or phone number provided and will be asked to provide their the bank sort code and account number of a UK bank account. Details must be provided within the 28 day limit stated above to receive the prize. Any prizes unclaimed within the 28 day lijmit, or any other limit stated by the Radio Station, will be forfeited.

24. Cash prizes will be paid by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

25. Prizes are not transferable and no alternative is available.

26. Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.