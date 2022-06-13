Heart's £100K Summer Play - FAQs and T&Cs

Heart's £100K Summer Play - FAQs and T&Cs. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

All the terms and conditions and FAQs for Heart's £100K Summer Play.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting PLAY to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. When you hear a song or sequence of songs by one or more of the specified artists, as revealed on air, you’ve got until the end of the song or songs to enter. If you text or make your entry on Win+ at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win. Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on catch-up, if you do, your entry might not count, but you may still be charged.

How much can I win?

If one song by one of the specified artists is played on-air, the prize available is £1,000. If songs by two of the specified artists are played back-to-back, you can win £10,000. If songs by all three of the specified artists are played consecutively, the prize on offer is a massive £100,000.

Can the artists play in any order?

Yes, artists can be played in any order. So, if you enter during a sequence of 2 songs you can win £10,000, and if you enter during a sequence of 3 songs you can win £100,000, whichever order the artists have been played in, as long as they are played consecutively. We’ll tell you on air which artists you should be listening out for.

Can I enter by phone?

No, text and online are the only ways to enter each of our on-air competition rounds.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales). If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song/songs played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition on any of Global’s radio stations – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org

Heart’s £100k Summer Play on Heart, June - August 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s £100k Summer Play promotion’ (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 13th June 2022 to Friday 26th August 2022 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Dance. 2.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen out for any song by any of the three specified artists as directed by the presenter. You must enter when you hear at least one of the artists playing on air in order to be included, and eligible to win, in that Promotion round. The three specified artists could play at any time between 8am and 4pm weekdays. On hearing the specified artist/s you should follow the steps described in clauses 7 to 9, as applicable.

4. To be clear, the specified artists could play on their own, two artists back-to-back or all three artists could play consecutively.

5. The artist’s song or artists’ songs (including standard Heart edits of songs) must be played in full to count as part of the sequence of one, two or three songs. For the avoidance of doubt, elements of advertisements, short clips, clips in news bulletins, extracts of songs or background music do not count. If one of the specified artists is listed as a ‘featured artist’ on a song played on air but not the principal artist, this will still count, as long as the artist features on the Heart edit.

6. The specified artists that you must identify on-air during the Promotion will change at the discretion of Heart and will be announced by the presenter(s).

7. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

8. Entry via SMS Text Message

8a) To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must text in when the sequence of one, two or three songs by the specified artists play, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions by the presenter(s) on-air.

8b) You must send a text message starting with the keyword PLAY to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

8c) You will have the length of the song or sequence of songs to enter. Entries received before or after this time will not be eligible to win but may still be charged.

8d) On entering the Promotion by SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry, and which invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you make additional charged entries into the Promotion, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. If you do submit subsequent entries into the Promotion, you will be charged again. It is your responsibility to ensure that if you respond to the offers, the song or sequence of songs are still playing when you do so. The bonus entries cycle resets with each round of the Promotion.

8e) For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for SMS text message entry, please see clause 13 below.

9. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

9a) To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to enter when the sequence of one, two or three songs by the specified artists play, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

9b) To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart’s £100k Summer Play’ page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk).

9c) You must complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

9d) In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e., the duration of the song or sequence of songs as played on-air. Entries received before or after this time will not be eligible to win.

9e) Entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message.

9f) For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see clause 13 below.

10. During the Promotion rounds, if one song by one of the specified artists is played on-air, the prize available is £1,000. If songs by two of the specified artists are played consecutively on-air, the prize available is £10,000. If songs by all three of the specified artists are played consecutively on-air, the prize available is £100,000.

11. For the avoidance of doubt, you can text in at any time during the song or sequence of songs to be entered into the draw for that round. For example, if you text during the first song of a three-song sequence by the specified artists, you are still eligible to win £100,000.

12. If you enter while none of the specified artists is being played, this counts as a wrong answer and you may still be charged.

13. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are available in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us.

Heart's £100K Summer Play - FAQs and T&Cs. Picture: Heart

14. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

15. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received (from both SMS & Online Entry) during that round. The selected entry must be eligible and submitted at the correct time. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered or included in your Win+ entry. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

16. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

17. After speaking with the randomly selected entrant off air, the producer may ask them if they’d like to record their conversation with the presenter(s) on FaceTime. Please note that if you agree to this, the Facetime recording may then be published on any of Global’s media platforms (including but not limiting to websites, social media etc). The use of FaceTime is not obligatory, and entrants may opt to simply have a phone call instead.

18. The number of rounds played each day for the Promotion will be decided by us at our absolute discretion. There will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

19. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round, and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

20. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

21. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

22. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

23. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

24. Multiple entries

24a) Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 15 paid entries per day (£30 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

24b) Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £30 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

25. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

26. If you win a cash prize during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of that Promotion.

Prize:

27. The prize available for each round is either £1,000, £10,000 or £100,000.

28. If you are declared a winner of the Promotion and provide all necessary details via the method directed by 16:00 on the day that you enter the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

29. Global will facilitate independent financial advice for any winners of the £100,000 prize, should they wish to receive it. This independent financial advice is optional; however, we would advise that winners take advantage of this service.

30. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

31. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

32. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

33. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

34. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

35. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

36. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

37. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

38. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

39. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.