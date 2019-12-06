‘HEART’S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS’ on The Heart Network – December 2019 RULES

HEART’S 12 Plays of Christmas - FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting PLAY to 82122. It costs £1.50 plus your standard network rate.

When do I enter?

Make sure you text while the competition is open (between 10am and 4pm on weekdays). When you hear a song by Mariah Carey, you’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to send your text. If you text at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: 0344 809 0202Vodafone: 0808 040 8408EE (from your EE mobile): 1503: 0333 338 1003Sky: 0333 7591 018Virgin: 0345 454 1111

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, if you win you can’t win again.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here

‘HEART’S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS’ on The Heart Network – December 2019 RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘12 Plays of Christmas’radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 09/12/2019 to 20/12/19 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”).

The competition does not run on the digital services Heart Extra, Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s or Heart Dance

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the RadioStation.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the Competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify and text in when they hear a song by Mariah Carey between 10am and 4pm on weekdays. For the avoidance of doubt, the song must be played in full (including standard ‘Heart edits’) and not part of a spoken presenter link and/or a piece of Heart station production in between songs or advertisement.

4) An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword PLAY as directed by the presenter(s) on-air to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

6) Listeners must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song. If listeners text either before the start of the song or after the closing time they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged.

7) Global is not responsible for any latency experienced by an Entrant’s mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from Global. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network error or handset error.

8) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If Entrants do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

9) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and sent at the correct time, the Entrant will be called back to play on air. If the entry is ineligible or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected, and this Entrant will be called back to play on air.

10) All Entrants selected to play on air may be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call, is unable to continue the call for any reason, if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during these calls and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

11) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

12) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. There will be 12 rounds played during the week. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the game off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

13) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Global. By entering this Competition, you agree that Global may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

14) All players must be aged 18 or over.

15) You can enter up to 20 times each day. We strongly advise against excessive use.

16) Winners of this Competition may not enter any Global competition again for 6 months. 17) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

Prize:

18) The prize available in each round is £5,000.

19) Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time. The prize value for each round will be made clear on air.

20) Cash prizes will be paid by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

21) We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to the winner’s bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. Each winner will be required to provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS in order for us to process the transfer. Otherwise, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days.

22) Prizes are not transferable and no alternative prize is available.

23) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

24) For rounds in which the presenter(s) state on air that prize money will be paid to winners by a specified time, winners must be able to promptly provide us with all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS. Otherwise, there may be a delay in the payment. Additionally, if any eligibility checks need to be carried out, this could delay the payment. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.