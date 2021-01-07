HEART’S 2021 January Jackpot - T&Cs and FAQs

T&Cs. Picture: Heart

HEART’S 2021 January Jackpot - FAQs

When do I enter?

Keep listening for the ‘January Jackpot song’ – you won’t be able to miss it! – When you hear it, you need to identify the artist that performs the song.

How do I enter?

You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to text the keyword WIN followed by the name of the artist to 82122. It costs £2 plus your standard network rate. If you text the keyword but don’t include the artist name, you’ll still be charged but you won’t be able to win. And if you text at the wrong time, you may still be charged too, but won’t go into the draw

How much could I win?

If you’re randomly picked as a winner, you’ll win a cash amount between £500 and £21,000 – The Heart presenter you talk to will reveal how much you’ve won. We guarantee that 20 people will win £21,000 between the start of the competition and the end of January!

Can I enter by phone or online? No, text is the only way to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: o2.co.uk Vodafone: Vodafone.co.uk EE: ee.co.uk Sky: sky.com/help/home/sky-mobile Three: three.co.uk Virgin: virginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won £1,000 or more you can’t win again.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit www.phonecharges.org

‘HEART’S 2021 January Jackpot’ – January 2021 on the Heart Network RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the radio competition ‘Heart’s 2021 January Jackpot’ (the “Competition") which runs from Monday 04th January 2021 to Friday 29th January 2021 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”). The Competition does not run on the Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s or Heart Dance digital stations.

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition:

3) Entrants must listen on FM or DAB between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and will be asked to listen out for Heart’s ‘January Jackpot Song’ (which will clearly be signalled on-air by a piece of audio production) and must identify the name of the artist that performs the song (i.e. the ‘Heart version’ of the song as played on-air).

4) To enter a Competition round, an Entrant must send a text message starting with the word ‘WIN’ followed by their answer (an artist name) to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5) For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the January Jackpot song. The producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered to in the case of dispute. 6) Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard rate message.

7) Listeners must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song. If listeners text either before or after this time window, they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

8) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same Competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that Competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that, if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

9) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and has the correct answer (i.e. the correct artist name), the Entrant will be called back in order to be declared the winner. If the entry is ineligible or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected in its place.

10) Entries that are spelt incorrectly may be accepted at the discretion of the producer. The producer’s decision is final.

11) All randomly selected Entrants may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

12) Once an eligible entry which has the correct answer has been selected, and the Entrant answers their phone and speaks to the presenter (as per the process in clauses 9 to 11), the cash amount available as that round’s prize will then be revealed. (Cash amounts for each round are determined in advance by Heart).

13) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 8 Competition rounds each weekday. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the Competition off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

14) For the avoidance of doubt, each Competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

15) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Heart. By entering this Competition, you agree that Heart may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

16) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

17) An Entrant can enter up to 12 times each day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

18) Winners who have won £1,000 or over during the Competition may not enter the Competition again. Nor may they enter any other Global competitions for six months from the date of their win.

19) Entrants must have a bank account as the cash prize will be paid by BACS transfer.

20) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

Prize:

21) The prize available in each round is a cash amount of a value between £500 and £21,000, revealed at the point of winning (as per the process in clause 12). Amongst all the rounds, a total of 20 rounds will have an available prize of £21,000 (again, revealed at the point of winning).

22) Global reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

23) Cash prizes will be paid by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

24) Global will endeavour to transfer the prize money to a winning Entrant’s bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays in the banking system. In order to be paid the same day, winning Entrants must provide all the necessary details via the method directed before 4pm. If any eligibility checks need to be carried out, this could delay the payment.

25) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative is available.

26) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000