HEART’S 30k Triple Play - FAQs and T&Cs

HEART’S 30k Triple Play - FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting PLAY to 82122. It costs £1.50 plus your standard network rate.

When do I enter?

Make sure you text while the competition is open. When you hear a song by the specified artist, as revealed on air, you’ve got until the end of the song or sequence of songs to send your text. If you text at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: 0344 809 0202Vodafone: 0808 040 8408EE (from your EE mobile): 1503: 0333 338 1003Sky: 0333 7591 018Virgin: 0345 454 1111

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the correct draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won £3,000 or more you can’t win again.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here

‘HEART’S £30k TRIPLE PLAY – SEPTEMBER 2019 on the Heart Network RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Heart’s £30k Triple Play’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 09/09/2019 – 27/09/2019 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”). The Competition will not run on the Heart Extra digital service between 10am and 4pm weekdays.

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station. Details of the Competition: 3) To enter the competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify and text in when they hear the single, double or triple play sequence of songs by one artist in a row as directed on-air by the presenter(s).

4) For the avoidance of doubt, a sequence of songs may include a spoken presenter link and/or a piece of Heart station production in between songs. A song or sequence of songs does not include an advertisement, short clip, extract or background music.

5) The song / sequence of songs as directed on-air by the presenter(s) must all be played on-air in full. The definition of ‘in full’ includes standard “Heart edits” of songs.

6) An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword PLAY as directed by the presenter(s) on-air to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

8) Listeners must text in during the length of the song or sequence of songs. If listeners text either before the start or after the end of the song or sequence of songs, they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

9) For the avoidance of doubt, Entrants can text in at any time during the song/ sequence of songs to be entered into the draw for the prize that round. I.e. If Entrants text during the first song of a triple-play sequence, they are still eligible to win £30,000.

10) If one song (single play) by the selected artist is played on-air during competition play, the prize available to Entrants will be £300. If two songs (double-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively on-air during competition play, the prize available to Entrants is £3,000. If three songs (triple-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively on-air during competition play, the prize available to Entrants is £30,000.

11) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. It is the responsibility of the Entrant to ensure that if they respond to this offer, the text lines for the Competition round are still open when they do so.

12) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the entries during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and sent at the correct time (i.e. during the correct song or sequence of songs), the Entrant will be called back and declared the winner. If the entry is ineligible or was not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected and declared the winner

13) All winning Entrants be required to talk to the presenter/s either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final.

14) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 8 competition rounds each weekday. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the Competition off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

15) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

16) The selected artist required to be identified by listeners to enter may change at any time at the discretion of Heart and will be announced on-air by the presenter(s).

17) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Heart. By entering this competition, you agree that Heart may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

18) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

19) An Entrant can enter up to 20 times each day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

20) Winners who have won £3,000 or over during the Competition may not enter again.

21) Entrants must have a bank account as the cash prize will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer.

22) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

23) For rounds in which the presenter(s) state on air that prize money will be paid to winners the same day, winners must be able to provide us all the bank details and other information that we require, via the online form sent to them by SMS, before 10am. Otherwise, there may be a delay in the payment.

Prize:

24) The prize available in each round is either £300, £3,000 or £30,000.

25) Cash prizes will be paid by cheque or by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

26) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative is available.

27) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000