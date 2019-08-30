Heart’s £30K Triple Play Promotional Activity RULES

Heart’s £30K Triple Play Promotional Activity across the Heart Network, September 2019 to August 2020

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at https://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Heart’s £30K Triple Play Promotion’ competition (the “Competition") which will run from Monday 2ndSeptember 2019 to Monday 31st August 2020 at the latest, across the Heart network. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition: This Competition runs on various live dates across the Competition period. To enter the Competition an Entrant must:

2. Visit the Heart’s £30K Triple Playstand on a live promotional event day during the Competition period which starts at 00:01 on Monday 2ndSeptember 2019 and ends no later than 22:00 on Monday 31st August 2020. The opening and closing times of the promotional activity on each day at each venue will be available from the promotional team on the day.

3. Download the Global Player app (available via www.globalplayer.com) and play the promotional game. 4. Anyone who matches all 3 artists as part of the promotional game is eligible to be entered into;

4.1 The Competition prize draw to win £300 per live promotional event day during the Competition period (Daily Prize).

4.2 The Grand Prize Competition prize draw, of which there is one £30,000 prize across the Competition period.

Eligibility:

5. The Competition is open to legal residents of the United Kingdom aged 16 or over, excluding employees of the Promoter or anyone professionally associated with this Competition.

6. No purchase is necessary; however, downloading the Global Player app, which requires a mobile phone connected to the internet, is a requirement of entry. 7. Entry is restricted to one entry per person per live promotional event day during the Competition period to both the Daily Prize and Grand Prize draw; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Winner Selection and Notification: Daily Prize

8. Following each live promotional event day one Competition winner will be selected at random from all valid entries received during the event(s).

9. The Competition prize draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the live promotional event day.

10. The winner will be contacted via the email address provided on entry to the Competition within 5 working days of winner selection and will be required to respond to confirm eligibility and acceptance of the prize, within 5 days of initial contact. In the event that a winner does not respond to the initial contact within 5 days, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify that winner. If a winner is disqualified, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner.

Grand Prize

11. One winner will be randomly selected from all valid entries received during the Competition period. The prize draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the end of the Competition period which will at the latest be Monday 31stAugust 2020.

12. The winner will be contacted via the email address provided on entry to the Competition within 5 working days of winner selection and will be required to respond to confirm eligibility and acceptance of the prize, within 5 days of initial contact. In the event that a winner does not respond to the initial contact within 5 days, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify that winner. If a winner is disqualified, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner.

Prize:

13. Daily Prize:There is one prize of £300 per live promotional event day during the Competition period.

14. Grand Prize:There is one prize of £30,000 during the Competition period.

15. All prizes will be paid by cheque in the name of the winner and are not transferable or refundable.

16. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. Promoter: Heart on behalf of Global Radio, 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA