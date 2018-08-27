Heart's £30k Triple Play rules August 2018

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘£30k Triple Play’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 28/08/2018 to 28/09/18 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”).

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the competition, an entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify and text in when they hear the single, double or triple play sequence of songs in a row as directed on-air by the presenter(s). For the avoidance of doubt, a sequence of songs may include a spoken presenter link and/or a piece of Heart station production in between songs.

4) The song/ sequence of songs as directed on-air by the presenter(s) must all be played on-air in full.

5) Send a text message with the keyword as directed by the presenter(s) on-air to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

6) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

7) Listeners must text in during the length of the song or sequence of songs. If listeners text either before the start or after the end of the song or sequence of songs, they will not be entered but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us.

8) For the avoidance of doubt, entrants can text in at any time during the song/ sequence of songs to be entered into the draw for the prize that round. I.e. If entrants text during the first song of a triple-play sequence, they are still eligible to win £30,000.

9) If one song (single play) by the selected artist is played on-air during competition play, the prize available to entrants will be £300. If two songs (double-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively on-air during competition play, the prize available to entrants is £3,000. If three songs (triple-play) by the selected artist are played consecutively on-air during competition play, the prize available to entrants is £30,000.

10) Once the text lines have closed, one winner will be selected at random from all the correct entries and called back. A call will be recorded with the winner and played out on air.

11) When you enter the competition, you will receive a text message that invites you to take part in our 3-for-2 offer, whereby if you enter a second time within the same competition round, you will receive an additional entry into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entry will be automatically included once you enter for the second time and you will not need to text again to claim this. If you do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and you will be charged again.

12) All entrants will be required to talk to the presenter/s and a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. If entrants fail to answer their phone, are driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during these calls and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the caller, another contestant will be selected at random.

13) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 7 competition rounds each weekday. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the game off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

14) For the avoidance of doubt, each competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

15) The selected artist required to be identified by listeners to enter may change at any time at the discretion of Heart and will be announced on-air by the presenter(s).

16) Players and Winners will be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Heart. By entering this competition, you agree that Heart may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

17) All players must be 18 or over.

18) You can enter up to 20 times each round. We strongly advise against excessive use.

19) Winners who have won £3,000 or over during the competition may not enter again.

Prize:

20) The prize available in each round is either £300, £3,000 or £30,000

21) Cash prizes will be paid by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

22) Prizes are not transferable and no alternative is available.

23) Global Radio reserves the right to substitute any part of the prize at any time.

