Heart's £35K Payday: Terms & conditions and FAQs

By Alice Dear

FAQs

How do I enter?

You can enter the ‘Heart’s £35K Payday’ Promotion by texting WIN followed by the name of the artist who performs the current £35k Payday Song to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2. You must be 18 or over to play this Heart Network Promotion.

If you are listening to Heart Scotland you can text the word PAYDAY followed by the name of the artist to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

All entries, sent with both keywords, plus online entries, will be added into the same draw for each round. Please don’t enter any given round of the Promotion using the two different keywords, as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you are due.

When do I enter?

Listen out for the ‘£35K Payday Song’ on the Heart Network and Heart Scotland. You’ll know when you hear a ‘£35K Payday Song’ because it will be preceded by the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’. You need to identify the artist who performs the song. £35K Payday Songs may play up to 9 times throughout a Promotion round and will be different each time. You can find a clip of the current £35k Payday Song at any time online on Heart’s Win+ platform, which you can also access via the Global Player app.

Make sure you enter before the time specified in the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’ preceding the £35K Payday Song, especially if you’re listening on Catch-up, Live Restart or in delay. If you make your entry at the wrong time you will still be charged, but you won’t be eligible to win.

Can I call to enter by phone call?

No, text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this Promotion.

How much can I win?

£35,000 is up for grabs every single working day!

When is the winner picked?

The lines will close at 5:30pm each weekday, and then one winning entry will be picked from all entries across the round. We might change this closing time occasionally – if we do, we’ll make it clear to you. Make sure you’re available to answer your phone if you’ve entered!

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the Promotion if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

Please note, if it turns out that you have insufficient funds to pay for your entry/ies and you are selected as a winner, your prize may be forfeited and we will have to remove it , or award your prize to another entrant, at our discretion, so please ensure you are able to pay for any entries you make to avoid unnecessary disappointment.

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we have any control over, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt. If you chose to pay via Debit Card and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account, or you may have entered the billing details incorrectly, ie. billing address, CVV. Please contact your bank if in doubt. If payment via Apple Pay/Google Pay failed, you’ll need to contact your bank about this.

My online entry via Win+ failed but charges are still showing on my bank account

Even if your online entries via Win+ failed, the attempted transaction may still show on your bank account if you used debit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay. These transactions are pending and are likely to drop off your account after a few days. If the charges still haven’t dropped off after seven days, our Customer Support Team will be happy to help.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once, you can’t win again.

How will you tell me I’ve won a runner-up prize?

We will notify you of your runner-up prize win via SMS text message to the phone number that you entered with. However, you should always be aware of suspicious links.

If you’ve won a voucher for a free entry, you will never be asked to provide bank details. You can claim your free entry on winplus.heart.co.uk, winplus.globalplayer.com, via the Global Player app or via the heart.co.uk and global.player.com websites.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

Heart’s £35K Payday on the Heart Network and Win+, May 2025 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s £35K Payday’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 12th May 2025 to Friday 30th May 2025 on the Heart Network (i.e. Heart regional stations including Heart Scotland, and the Heart UK digital service), and online via our Win+ platform which can also be accessed via heart.co.uk and the Global Player app. Global is the Promoter. We reserve the right to add in extra Promotion rounds at weekends.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. You must listen to Heart on weekdays and will be asked to listen out for Heart’s ‘£35K Payday Song’, which will be clearly signalled on-air by a piece of audio production – the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’. You can also find the ‘£35K Payday Song’ online on Heart’s Win+ platform (which can also be accessed via the Global Player app).

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion:

Via SMS text message

Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS Text Message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN if you’re listening on Heart or PAYDAY if you’re listening on Heart Scotland, followed by your answer (the name of the artist that performs the ‘£35K Payday Song’) to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 You must text in with the correct answer for the corresponding entry period (the ‘Entry Period’). This will be specified in the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’ preceding each ‘£35K Payday Song’. If you text outside of this window, you won’t be eligible to win, but may still be charged.

5.3 On entering the Promotion by SMS, you will receive text bouncebacks which confirm your entry and invite you to take part in offers for bonus entries. The details of these offers will be included in the bouncebacks and a full breakdown of how these offers work is detailed below in clause 7. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to any of these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open and you are entering with the correct answer for that Entry Period.

5.4 Please don’t enter any given round of the Promotion using different keywords, as you may lose any additional bonus entries that you may qualify for as displayed in clause 7.

5.5 At our discretion, we may introduce an additional keyword whereby you can purchase 5 entries for £5 plus one standard network rate. The keyword will be announced on air, on our online platforms or in marketing communications you receive from us. A breakdown of how any bonus entry offers work can be found in clause 7.

6 Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enterthe Promotion via online entry (‘Online Entry’) you must visit the ‘Heart £35K Payday’ Promotion page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk), https://winplus.globalplayer.comor www.winplus.co.uk, find the audio clip of the latest ‘£35K Payday Song’, or listen out for the song on FM or DAB, played by the presenter(s) on-air. For the avoidance of doubt, for any current Entry Period, the song in the ‘£35K Payday Song’ audio clip is the same as the ‘£35K Payday Song’ played on air during that same Entry Period. The audio clip may not contain the song in full but will be no shorter than 1 minute.

6.2 You must submit your answer and select the number of entries you would like to purchase and complete the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP). The cost of the entry package you select will be made clear at the point of purchase and are detailed in clause 7.

6.3 In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment, before the end of the correct Entry Period, which will be specified in the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’ preceding the ‘£35K Payday Song’ on air and on the ‘Heart’s £35K Payday’ page on Win+.

6.4 Online Entry incurs a one-off charge and you will not incur any further charges unless you engage with the service again by initiating another request to charge.

6.5 For the avoidance of doubt, entries purchased on Win+ will be entered into one round of the Promotion only, as is the case with entry by SMS text message.

7. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us. To check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

Keywords WIN & PAYDAY & online entry via Win+

£5 Keyword (as promoted on-air, online and/or in marketing communications)

8. Promotion round, and the song/artist will differ each time. The Entry Period for each song will be specified in the ‘£35K Payday Alarm’ preceding the song and on ‘Heart’s £35K Payday’ page on Win+. There may be up to 9 valid Entry Periods during one Promotion round.

9. Lines close at 17:30 each working day for the duration of the Promotion unless otherwise stated on-air, online or in marketing communications you receive. Please note that the Entry Period and the closing time of the Promotion Round are separate, and one Promotion Round will have only one closing time, but multiple valid entry periods.

For the avoidance of doubt, you may enter an individual round of the Promotion multiple times but must include the name of the correct artist for the Entry Period during which you send your entry.

10. position in the bonus entry cycle (see clause 7 above) will only reset once a new Promotion Round opens, i.e. not when a new Entry Period begins.

11. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing):

11.1 We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us.

11.2 We are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error.

11.3 As this is a Premium Rate Promotion, it is your responsibility to ensure you have sufficient credit on your phone to pay for this. In the event you enter and have insufficient credit to pay for your entry/entries, payment may be taken at a later date.

12. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

13. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

14. At our discretion, we may offer free promotional entries via our Global Player app/platform into the Promotion. You will receive advance notice of these free promotional entries via on air mentions, Global Player/ SMS marketing messages, or via Global Player in-app and/or push notifications. These must be redeemed during the valid Entry Period, as stated in the communications you receive. For the avoidance of doubt, these are separate to the runner-up prizes outlined in clauses 28 – 35.

15. At our discretion, we may occasionally also offer discounted entries via our Win+ platform. You will receive advance notice of these free promotional entries via on air mentions, Global Player/ SMS marketing messages, or via Global Player in-app and/or push notifications. These must be redeemed during the valid Entry Period, as stated in the communications you receive and you may need to create a ‘global iD’ to be able to redeem them (please refer to our privacy policy for more information).

16. At our discretion, we may offer free promotional entries to players of Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), up to a maximum of 30,000 free entries to be used during the duration of the Promotion.

17. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

18. You must use the same phone number across the entire Promotion period, regardless of your entry method. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

19. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.

20. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

21. Once the Text Line and Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received (including entries from both SMS & Online Entry) during that Promotion round. The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer for the corresponding Entry Period. For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the ‘£35K Payday Song’. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

22. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered the Promotion and it is this number you will need to continue to use on air. Please note, we will not be able to call you back on another number and we reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Promotion Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable. If the entry is ineligible or doesn’t include the correct answer, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

23. If the selected entry belongs to you, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter(s). (If you agree, this call may be switched to a video call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on video. The call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We may only call you once. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

24. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Promotion Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.

25. If we call you, we offer no guarantee of how this will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

26. During the call with the presenter, you will win the Daily Cash Prize available for that round, which will be £35,000, unless stated otherwise.

27. The number of Promotion rounds played each day will be decided by us at our sole discretion. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 5 Promotion rounds each working day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air and each Promotion round will be open for no longer than 72 hours.

Runner-up Prize Draws

28. A draw for runner-up prizes (the‘Runner-Up Prize Draw’) will take place every Monday and Thursday up to and including Friday 30th May 2025. This is separate to the Promotion rounds each day whereby winners are brought to air and awarded the cash prize.

29. Each Runner-up Prize Draw will include entries received during the corresponding Runner-Up Prize Period (the ‘Runner-up Prize Period’). The Runner-up Prize Periods are as follows:

30. By way of example, the Runner-Up Prize Draw on Monday 19th May will include all entries received during the rounds that have closed between Thursday 15thMay and Sunday 18th May, while the Runner-Up Prize Draw on Thursday 22ndMay will include all entries received during the rounds that have closed between Monday 19th May and Wednesday 21st May.

31. There will be a minimum of 5,000 and a maximum of 10,000 unique runner-up prize winners per Runner-up Prize Period.

32. The entries randomly selected to win the runner-up prizes must be eligible and have the correct answer. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion.

33. In the event that there are less than 5,000 eligible runner-up prize winners for a Runner-Up Prize Draw, everyone who entered and is eligible to win will receive a runner up prize.

34. Winners of runner-up prizes will be notified of their win via SMS text message to the phone number that was used to enter the Promotion on Mondays and Thursdays only, except the final Friday of the Promotion.

35. It is your responsibility to claim your runner-up prize before its expiration. The redemption period will be stated in the communication you receive notifying you of your win.

36. You may use multiple valid voucher codes in one Promotion round, however each code must be submitted separately. Each valid voucher code equals one free entry.

37. You may win multiple runner-up prizes during the Promotion, and this does not affect your eligibility to win a cash prize, or any future competitions promoted by Global. However, you will only receive a maximum of one runner-up prize per Runner-up Prize Period.

Publicity

38. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

39. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you, which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity, PR, and marketing purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws

40. We may also contact you up to six months after the date you are notified of your win to interview you retrospectively about your win and what you spent the money on. We may publish this interview on our websites and/or social media channels, along with any further photographs, videos and/or voicenotes that you may provide us with.

Eligibility:

41. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. The Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

42. Multiple Entries:

42.1Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum daily spend of £30. Standard network rates are applied in addition to this spend. Any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

42.2Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £30 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other Premium Rate promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. Free entries redeemed via a voucher code do not contribute to the £30 daily Win+ spend limit.

42.3You may make entries via both SMS Text Message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

43. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

44. If you win a cash prize of any value during the Promotion, you may not enter the Promotion again and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize awarded to you in the Promotion.

45. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

46. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize:

47. The prize available for each Promotion round will be £35,000 unless otherwise stated.

48. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you win, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

49. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

50. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

51. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

52. Global Media Group Services Limited (Global), 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA (the ‘Merchant’) provides the Controlled Premium Rate Service used within this Promotion. For all enquiries in connection with this Promotion please contact our customer support team: https://global.com/contact/.

53. You can find our policies on how we handle customer enquiries and complaints in relation to Controlled Premium Rate Services here.

Data Protection:

54. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

55. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

56. When you enter a Promotion, you will be asked if you want to opt out of marketing for the same or similar Global Promotions. You may also be asked if you want to opt in to additional marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. As the case may be, if you choose to not opt out and/or opt in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

57. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

58. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.