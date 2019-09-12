Win a holiday to Lapland T&Cs

You could win a trip to Lapland for two kids and two adults. Picture: Make Some Noise

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network and Smooth Network.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes: Heart East, Heart South – 82122 (SANTA), Heart North West – 82122 (HUSKY); Smooth Lakes – 65588 (HUSKY), Heart West Midlands, Heart West, Heart South Wales - 82122 (LAPLAND), Smooth West Midlands – 65588 (LAPLAND); Heart Scotland, Heart North East – 82122 (ELF); Smooth Scotland – 65588 (ELF); Heart London – 82122 (SNOW); Smooth London - 65588 (SNOW); Heart Hertfordshire, Heart North Wales, Heart Yorkshire – 82122 (XMAS); Smooth East Midlands, Smooth North East, Smooth North West – 65588 (XMAS) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14.00 on 12 September 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 17.00 on 11th October 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and the winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. This prize consists of a two-night trip to Saariselkä, northern Lapland, for two adults and two children, which includes return flights from 19 regional airports in England and Scotland subject to availability, resort transfers and staying in a hotel on a half-board basis. Specific hotel options are specified in the prize terms. Thermal clothing is available to borrow. The trip will involve a husky sled ride, a reindeer sleigh ride and a private family meeting with Santa Claus.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- The prize provider is: Santa’s Lapland (Company No. 350786) whose registered office is Mountain House, Station Road, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1EX.

- The prize is a two-night Santa’s Magic trip for two adults aged 18+ and two children 12 years old and under, please note that this trip is not recommended for children under two years old.

-Accommodation is for two nights on a half board basis. Includes 2x dinners, 2 x breakfasts and 1x lunch. Guests can choose from their choice of Santa’s Hotel Holiday Club, Santa’s Hotel Tunturi, Santa’s Saariselkä Inn or Santa’s Hotel Riekonlinna. Hotel choice will be subject to availability at the time of booking. Available activities include • Tobogganing (refundable deposit applies) • Access to a Finnish Sauna • Husky Sled Ride • Reindeer Sleigh Ride • Snowmobile ride (18 and over only); mini skidoo ride for children (under 18) • Ice fishing • Snow hockey Visit Igloo Wonderland The search for Santa is via snowmobile and leads each family to a private family meeting with Santa in his hideaway log cabin Your predeparture information will include special writing paper There are various departure dates generally available between November 2019 and December 2019 and also between November 2020 and December 2020 subject to availability on preferred departure dates.

Flights depart from the following airports and are subject to availability: London Gatwick, London Luton, London Stanstead, Bournemouth, Exeter, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, East Midlands, Humberside, Doncaster Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds Bradford, Norwich, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh

- Please note, children under two years of age are not recommended to travel

- Additional drinks and refreshments, in addition to optional extra activities as outlined on the website, aren’t included.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. - This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.