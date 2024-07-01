BST Hyde Park – Robbie Williams on Heart London, July 2024 – Specific Rules

1. The BST Hyde Park – Robbie Williams promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 1st July to Friday 5th July 2024 on Heart London. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is AEG Presents.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here(together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you need to play The Robbi-Beat Challenge– where a small part of a Robbie Williams song will be played and you need to correctly identify it - you must text in with the keyword ROBBIE along with your answer to 82122.

4. The keyword and opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

5. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. Each day Monday 1st – Thursday 4th, once the Text Message Line has closed, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One entry will be selected at random,and get the opportunity to play the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

8. On Friday 5th July only - three entries with the correct answer will be selected at random, one will be taken to air, the other two will be mentioned on air and then contacted by a show producer you must answer your phone when called, if you do not they will pick another entry.

9. If you are this entrant, you will be asked to have a call with a presenters, where you will be played an Intro of a Robbie Williams song, you will need to name the song correctly before the singing starts to win. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

10. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

11. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

12. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

13. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize:

12. 3 winning entrants will receive 1 x pair of Gold VIP Hideaway tickets. These will be the prize for Friday 5thJuly 2024 only.

13. Gold VIP Hideaway Tickets Include:

a. Arrive in style with a dedicated entrance for Volvic Gold VIP HydeAway

b. Be one of the first through the gates to explore American Express presents BST Hyde Park!

c. First access to the event up to one hour before the main entrance opens to General Admission standing customers

d. Enjoy access to the VIP HydeAway – an exclusive area offering a private bar, additional comfortable seating and separate toilet facilities

e. Watch Great Oak stage performances from the exclusive Gold Circle standing viewing area, which allows you to leave and return from the Gold Circle area into General Admission standing and to the VIP HydeAway area as you wish

f. Explore BST before the headliner arrives and enjoy the fantastic offerings the arena has to offer. Browse a number of superb bars, popular street food vendors and exciting activations from our partners.

g. Access to a number of facilities (including those for our accessibility customers) located in various easy-to-find positions around the area

14. 4 winning entrants will receive 2 x pair of General Admission tickets. These will be the prizes for Monday 1st July – Thursday 4th July 2024 only.

General Admission standing ticket with entry through the main entrance

Explore BST before the headliner arrives and enjoy the fantastic offerings the arena has to offer. Browse a number of superb bars, popular street food vendors and exciting activations from our partners.

Access to a number of facilities (including those for our accessibility customers) located in various easy-to-find positions around the area

Please note: children under the age of 2 will be admitted free of charge and do not need a ticket. All children aged 2 and over must have their own ticket.

15. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to the Event, accommodation and food and drink is not included within the prize.

16. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

17. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

18. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

19. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited)as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

20. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

21. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

22. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

23. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

24. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.