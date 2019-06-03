JAMIE & AMANDA’S TWO MILLION IN THE MUSIC terms and conditions

Bruno Mars is our first TMITM artist! Picture: Heart

Find out the T&Cs and commonly asked FAQs for Heart's new game, Two Million In The Music.

JAMIE & AMANDA’S TWO MILLION IN THE MUSIC - FAQS

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting MUSIC to 82122. It costs £1.50 plus your standard network rate.

When do I enter?

Make sure you text while the competition is open. When you hear a song by the specified artist, as revealed on air, you’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to send your text. If you text at the wrong time you may still be charged, but you won’t be able to win.

Can I enter by phone or online?

No, text is the only way to enter

I missed the artist that I’m listening for today – who is it?

Keep listening to Heart, and we’ll remind you who the artist is throughout the day, but it’s always revealed first in Heart Breakfast at 8am

Is the prize really two million pounds?

The total prize fund is 2 million pounds, and shares of it will be given away across the length of the competition to a number of winners. The amount available to win will be different each day and announced on air by the presenters.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this: O2: 0344 809 0202Vodafone: 0808 040 8408EE (from your EE mobile): 1503: 0333 338 1003Sky: 0333 7591 018Virgin: 0345 454 1111

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the numbers above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry was still included in the draw.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won once you can’t win again.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here

‘JAMIE & AMANDA’S TWO MILLION IN THE MUSIC’/ ‘HEART’S TWO MILLION IN THE MUSIC’ 2019 on The Heart Network RULES

1) The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/) (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to ‘Jamie & Amanda’s Two Million in the Music’ also known as ‘Heart’s Two Million in the Music’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 03/06/2019 to 23/08/19 on The Heart Network (the “Radio Station”). The Competition will not run on the Heart Extra digital service between 10am – 4pm weekdays.

2) Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from the Radio Station.

Details of the Competition:

3) To enter the Competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify and text in when they hear any song by a specified artist (the “Trigger Song”) as directed on-air by the presenter(s).

4) The specified artist required to be identified by listeners will change daily at the discretion of Heart and will be announced on-air by the presenter(s).

5) A song (or a standard Heart edit of a song) must be played in full to count as the Trigger Song. For the avoidance of doubt, elements of advertisements, short clips, extracts or background music do not constitute the Trigger Song.

6) An Entrant must send a text message starting with the keyword MUSIC to 82122 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

7) Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message.

8) Listeners will have 10 minutes from the start of the Trigger Song to enter. If listeners text either before the start or after the end of the 10-minute period, they will not be entered into the Competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

9) On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again.

10) Once the text lines have closed, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. If the selected entry is eligible and sent at the correct time (i.e. during the 10-minute period from the start of the Trigger Song), the Entrant will be called back and declared the winner. If the entry is ineligible or is not sent at the correct time, another entry will be selected and declared the winner.

11) All Entrants will be required to talk to the presenter/s either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter/s and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random.

12) The number of rounds played each day is flexible and will be decided at the discretion of Heart. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. Heart reserves the right to take the Competition off air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

13) For the avoidance of doubt, each Competition round is a separate round and the text system will be re-set after each round.

14) Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Heart. By entering this competition, Entrants agree that Heart may use their name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of their contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

15) Entrants must be aged 18 years or over.

16) An Entrant can enter up to 20 times each day (excluding free entries). We strongly advise against excessive use.

17) Any Entrant that wins a cash prize during the Competition may not enter the Competition again.

18) Entrants must have a bank account in their name as the cash prize will be paid by BACS transfer or cheque

19) If an Entrant is announced as a winner on air but is later found to be ineligible, another winner may be selected in their place.

Prize:

20) The total prize fund across the duration of the competition will be a minimum of Two Million Pounds, shared between the winners of each individual competition round. Global reserves the right to increase the total prize fund at its sole discretion.

21) The prize available in each round will be of a minimum value of £5,000. The specific amount of prize money to be won in each round will be announced on-air by the presenter(s)

22) Cash prizes will be paid either via cheque or by BACS transfer to the winner’s bank account.

23) Prizes are non-transferable, and no alternative is available.

24) Global reserves the right to change the prize or part of it at any time. The prize value for each round will be made clear on air. SP: Global Radio Services Ltd, 30 WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our phone entry services, please have a look at our FAQ's or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.