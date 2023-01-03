Heart's January Jackpot 2023: FAQs and terms & conditions

Heart's January Jackpot 2023: FAQs and T&Cs. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

All the terms and conditions and FAQs for Heart's January Jackpot 2023.

FAQs

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter while the competition is open – we play between 8am and 4pm on weekdays. Listen out for the ‘January Jackpot Song’. When you hear it, you need to identify the artist who performs the song. You’ve got 10 minutes from the start of the song to enter. It will be a different song each time and play up to 8 times throughout the day. Make sure that you don’t try to enter if you’re listening on catch-up. If you do, your entry might not count but you may still be charged.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting the keyword WIN followed by the name of the artist to 82122. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate. If you text the keyword but don’t include the artist name, you’ll still be charged but you won’t be able to win.

You can also enter online through Heart’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

You must be aged 18 or over to enter the competition.

How much can I win?

If you’re randomly picked as a winner, you’ll win a cash amount between £500 and £23,000 – The Heart presenter you talk to will reveal how much you’ve won. We guarantee that 20 people will win £23,000 between the start of the competition and the end of January!

Can I call to enter by phone?

No, text and online via Heart’s Win+ platform are the only ways to enter this competition.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales only) and are located in Great Britain at the time of your entry. If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Can I enter if I’m on holiday?

If you’re based outside Great Britain at the time of your entry, even if you’re a resident of Great Britain, you won’t be eligible to win, so please don’t enter.

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message.

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. Links for the major networks are listed below:

O2 Vodafone EE Sky Three Virgin

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we have any control over, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using one of the links above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I received my confirmation message quite a long time after the song played.

Sometimes, when we experience a higher-than-normal volume of traffic, it can take longer than usual to process and send out our response messages, so even if you receive a confirmation message after the text lines closed, that entry will still have been included in the draw.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed.

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I missed a call – was it from Heart?

Unfortunately, we can’t disclose that information. Make sure that, if you enter, you’re available to safely answer your phone. If we do call you, we can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

I’ve already entered one competition round. Can I enter another round?

Yes, you can enter different rounds of the competition. However, once you’ve won a prize of £1,000 or more, you can’t win again.

I was a winner on another Heart competition recently. Can I enter?

If you’ve won a prize valued at £1,000 or more or you’ve won more than one prize of any value on any of Global’s platforms within the last six months you won’t be eligible to win again until any exclusion period has ended. This exclusion period is detailed in the General Prize Promotions Terms and Conditions.

If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here or for more information about phone-paid services and how to identify any unknown charges on your phone bill, visit phonecharges.org.

Heart’s 2023 January Jackpot – January 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The ‘Heart’s 2023 January Jackpot’ promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Tuesday 3rd January 2023 to Friday 27th January 2023 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter. The Promotion will not run on Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s, Heart 00s or Heart Dance.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN WHO ARE LOCATED IN GREAT BRITAIN AT THE TIME OF ENTRY AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. You must listen to Heart between 8am and 4pm on weekdays and must listen out for Heart’s ‘January Jackpot Song’, which will be clearly signalled on-air by a piece of audio production.

4. There are two ways to enter the Promotion: Via SMS text message; and Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

5. Entry via SMS text message

5.1 To enter the Promotion by SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword WIN, followed by your answer of the name of the recording artist that performs the ‘January Jackpot Song’, to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’). Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message. The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword.

5.2 You must text in within 10 minutes of the start of the song, as heard on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air. If you text either before or after this window, you will not be entered into the Promotion round but may still be charged.

5.3 On entering the Promotion by SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry, and which invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The details of this offer will be included in the text bouceback and a full breakdown of how these bonus entries work is detailed in the table below in Clause 8. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to this offer, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so. The bonus entries cycle resets with each round of the Promotion.

5.4 For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for SMS text message entry, please see Clause 8 below.

6. Entry Online via Heart’s Win+ Platform

6.1 To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Heart’s Win+ platform to enter when you hear the ‘January Jackpot Song’ on FM or DAB, following the instructions of the presenter(s) on-air.

6.2 To do so, you must visit the ‘Heart’s 2023 January Jackpot’ Promotion page on Heart’s Win+ platform (http://winplus.heart.co.uk) and submit your answer (the name of the artist that performs the ‘January Jackpot Song’).

6.3 You must then complete your entry by selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6.4 In order to be eligible to win you must complete your entry, including payment within the entry window of the Promotion round, i.e., 10 minutes from the start of the song as played on-air.

6.5 For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see Clause 8 below.

7. Please note, if you enter outside of the 10-minute entry window, this counts as a wrong answer, you won’t be eligible to win but you may still be charged. As a reminder, do not enter if you are listening to the broadcast in delay on ‘Catch Up’ or ‘Live Restart’.

8. All entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries are detailed in the table below. For any SMS text message entries, you may also incur a standard network charge for each message you send to us, to check this please speak to your mobile network provider.

-. Picture: Heart

9. With regards to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regards to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

10. Once the Text Message Line & Online Entry have closed, one entrant will be selected at random from all the entries received during that round. The selected entry must be eligible, have the correct answer and must be submitted at the correct time. For the avoidance of doubt, the artist to identify is the lead artist on the ‘January Jackpot Song’. Misspellings and slight variations on the correct answer may be accepted at our discretion. The Producer’s decision is final, and no correspondence will be entered into in the case of dispute.

11. If you’re the randomly selected entrant, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. We may only make one call attempt. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entry, as applicable.

12. You will be asked to have a call with the presenter. If you agree, this call may be switched to a Facetime call but this is not obligatory and you will be given the choice whether to record a phone call or have the call on Facetime. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful, then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion round, on-air.

13. During the call with the presenter, your cash prize will be revealed to you and will be valued between £500 and £23,000. A total of twenty winners will each win £23,000 by the end of the Promotion.

14. The number of Promotion rounds played each day will be decided by us at our absolute discretion. There will be a maximum of eight rounds per day. Promotion rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on-air. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air for bank holidays, or at other times when programming output requires it.

15. For the avoidance of doubt, unless otherwise expressly stated, each Promotion round is a separate round, and the Text Message Line and Online Entry will be re-set after each round.

16. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

17. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

18. By entering the Promotion, you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise).

Eligibility:

19. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

20.1 Multiple entries are permitted per round but if you win a cash prize of £1,000 or more during the Promotion period you are not eligible to win again, and we reserve the right to withhold or reclaim any second or subsequent prize for the duration of the Promotion.

20.2 Multiple entries via SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 12 paid entries per day (£24 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

20.3 Multiple entries via the Win+ platform are permitted up to a maximum of £24 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

20.4 For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

Prize:

21. In each Promotion round, one entrant will win a cash prize valued between £500 and £23,000. The amount will be revealed to the entrant during the winner call with the presenter. A total of twenty winners will each win £23,000 by the end of the Promotion.

22. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you win the Promotion round, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise we will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited in our discretion.

23. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

24. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

26. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

27. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

28. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

29. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see our Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

30. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

31. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

32. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.