Win a video call with Little Mix T&Cs

Little Mix video call T&Cs. Picture: Getty

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is HEART

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities. Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”): HEART - 82122 (MIX)

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 08:00 on 09/06/2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 09:00 on 19/06/2020 (the “Closing Time”).

6. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

7. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

8. Within 60 mins of the Closing Time one winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition and available to take part in the call at 11.00 on Friday 19th June 2020. The start time of the call will be no earlier than 11:00 but may start slightly later, to ensure all parties are online and present before the call begins.

● Winner must consent to the following: I consent to Little Mix and a Heart presenter or producer joining a video call between me and members of my family and/or friends and to Heart recording the call. I consent to Heart sharing the recording, in whole or in part, online at www.heart.co.uk, on its social media platforms and on air. I acknowledge that the recording will contain the imagery and full names of participants in the call, including my own.

● Winner must consent to and confirm the following statement: I confirm I am responsible for and have obtained the consent of the above activity from all participants in the video call, including the consent of the parent(s) and/or legal guardian(s) of any participants under the age of 18.

10. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

11.. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

12. The winning Entrant’s guests must also meet Global’s eligibility criteria, namely that they are not excluded from entering Global’s competitions as per the general competition terms and conditions.

Prize:

13. A ten-minute video call with all four members of Little Mix, hosted by a Heart presenter or producer, for the winner and up to three of their friends. Video call to take place at approximately 11:00 on Friday 19th June 2020. The start time of the call will be no earlier than 11:00 but may start slightly later, to ensure all parties are online and present before the call begins.

14. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

15. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale. 16. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

17. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

18.. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions. Specific prize terms:

19. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

● Video call will last ten minutes.

● The winner must be available for the video call to take place at approximately 11:00 on Friday 19 June 2020. The start time of the call will be no earlier than 11:00 but may start slightly later, to ensure all parties are online and present before the call begins.

● The winner may invite up to three friends to join the video call.

● Winner must consent to the following: I consent to Little Mix and a Heart presenter or producer joining a video call between me and members of my family and/or friends and to Heart recording the call. I consent to Heart sharing the recording, in whole or in part, online at www.heart.co.uk on its social media platforms and on air. I acknowledge that the recording will contain the imagery and full names of participants in the call, including my own.

● Winner must consent to and confirm the following statement: I confirm I am responsible for and have obtained the consent of the above activity from all participants in the video call, including the consent of the parent(s) and/or legal guardian(s) of any participants under the age of 18.

● The online video-call platform used will be determined and organised by Global. A representative of Global may be present on the video call.

● Global is not liable for any disruption to virtual prizes due to connectivity problems or call/audio/video quality issues. Any problems experienced will not guarantee a rescheduled prize event.

● We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

● Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

● This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200