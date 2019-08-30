Taylor Swift ticket competition - Heart Breakfast T&Cs

TAYLOR SWIFT TICKET COMPETITION on Heart Breakfast, SEPTEMBER 2019 RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/competition/#gZBezvCfTcoCYEYL.97 (the “Competition Terms and Conditions” of Global as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions) apply to the ‘TAYLOR SWIFT TICKET COMPETITION’ (the “Competition") which will run from 2ndto the 6th September 2019 on the Heart Network (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message to the text number given out on air (the “Text Message Line”) along with the keyword given on air and answer to the question given on air.

4. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates.

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. 6. Entrant(s) will be selected at random from all correct eligible entries.

7. All Entrants selected will be required to talk to the presenter(s) on-air. If the caller fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call and is unable to pull over or cannot continue the call for any reason the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random.

8. Upon answering, Entrants will be given a time slot after the show to record the competition. This is likely to be directly after the show between 10-11am but may change day to day. Another Entrant will be selected if the Entrant cannot be available.

9. To win, the Entrant must provide the number of a loved one. We will call that number. They then have 60 seconds to get their loved one to say ‘I love you’. The Entrant cannot say it first. The Entrant can also not disclose they are taking part in a competition.

10. If the ‘loved one’ does not answer, cannot take the call or does not say ‘I love you’ within the allotted 60 seconds, the Entrant will not win and another entrant will be chosen at random from all the entries in the competition round.

11. A Heart producer will make the final decision on whether the Entrant has won the tickets or not.

Eligibility:

12. All entrants must be 18 or over.

13. ID will be required for entry into the event

14. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the competition.

15. A valid passport will be required for this event and the winner must be eligible and able to travel to Paris on 9th September

Prize:

16. The prize for each competition round will be 2 tickets to see Taylor Swift perform live at her ‘City Of Lovers’ show in Paris on the 9th September. No alternative dates will be offered.

17. This prize includes Eurostar Travel and one nights stay in Paris on the night of the show, Monday 9th September 2019. Stay will be at Ibis Paris Gare du Nord Chateau Landon 10th Hotel. 197-199, rue LaFayette | 10th Arr., 75010 Paris, France

18. This prize does not include travel to London.

19. The prize does not include insurance.

20. The prize is non-transferrable.

21. All those aged 15 and under will need to be accompanied by an adult 18+ 22. All bags must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12"

23. If needed entrants must provide valid contact details.

24. Global Radio reserves the right to change the prize or any part of it at any time.

25. All winners must adhere to the event venue terms, and door policy.