The Egg-Cumulator on Heart: Terms & Conditions

By Alice Dear

The Egg-Cumulator on Heart, April 2025 – Specific Rules.

1. The Egg-Cumulator promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 7th April 2025 to Thursday 17thApril 2025 on the Heart Network. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must text in with the keyword EGG and your name to 82122 (the ‘Text Message Line’) when instructed by the presenters on air. There will be one round of the Promotion played each working day from Monday 7th April to Thursday 17th April 2025.

4. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

5. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

6. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

7. Bulk, automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group entries are prohibited and we will disqualify any entries (and withhold or reclaim any associated prize from you) which, in our reasonable opinion, appear to have used any of these entry methods or, for example (without limitation), entries or votes that have been made from the same IP address, email address, postal address, telephone number, or similar or entries which we, at our sole discretion but acting reasonably, consider to be suspicious or fraudulent.

8. You must use the same phone number across the entire Promotion period. It is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions to use multiple names and/or phone numbers to enter our Promotions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe you are doing or have done this.

9. We also reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you if we know or have reason to believe that you are making or have made multiple entries by phone by using a computer system, using automated dialling technology or by any other method which could or does result in you exceeding the maximum number of entries permitted under these Specific Terms.

10. If we know or suspect you are trying to enter or have entered this Promotion by using more than one phone number or if we know or suspect you are using variations of your name, we reserve the right to disqualify any relevant entry(ies) and exclude you from this Promotion and also permanently exclude you from entering any of our Promotions.

11. On Monday 7thApril after the closing time of the Text Message Line, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw and two eligible entries will be selected at random. The selected entries must be eligible and not have been made in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered the Promotion. Please note, we will not be able to call you back on another number and we reserve the right to ask you to confirm your telephone number when we call you back. If you are unable to confirm your telephone number and we know or have reason to believe that you have breached the Promotion Terms and Conditions, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim any prize from you, as applicable. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

12. The two entrants will be given the same question at the same time and must ‘buzz in’ by shouting their name to answer the question first[KG1] . The first player to buzz in will answer the question; if they answer correctly a chocolate egg will be added to the prize [KG2] pot. An in-studio producer will judge who buzzes in first, and the producer’s decision is final. For each point awarded, one chocolate egg will be added to the total number of eggs available to be won on Friday 11thApril 2025. If a player gives an incorrect answer, their opponent will get the chance to answer. [KG3] [PM4] If both players give an incorrect answer, the presenter will give the correct answer, no points will be awarded, and the next question will be asked.

13. The winning entrant from Monday’s round will have the chance to stay on air throughout the week and the Text Message Line will re-open daily where a new entrant will be selected at random to come to air to play the head-to-head.

14. For the avoidance of doubt, the player who answers the least questions correctly during a round will not stay on to play the game again and will not win any prize.

15. The winner who has the most points at the end of each Promotion round will stay on and play again the next day. At the end of the week the winner will be the person who scores the most points during the final round on Friday 11 April. That winner will win all the eggs that have been added to the prize pot throughout the week.

16. The game will reset on Monday 14th April 2025 and will be played again as detailed above, with two new entrants selected on Monday 14th April, and will finish on Thursday 17th April 2025.

17. In the event of a tie on the final round, we will ask another question to both players at the same time. Players must buzz in by shouting their name. Whoever buzzes first will get the opportunity to provide an answer. If the first player to buzz in is correct, that player will be declared the winner. If the first player answers incorrectly, the second player will be given the opportunity to answer. If the second player is correct, they will then be declared the winner. If the second player is incorrect, the tie-break process will be repeated and a new question will be given until a winner is declared.

18. If you are an on-air entrant and we call you, your call may be recorded for our records and you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.

19. Before being taken to air we reserve the right to ask you to answer participation entry questions to ensure you are eligible to play in accordance with the Promotion Terms and Conditions. This call will be recorded and may be used for monitoring purposes and/or as evidence should we have reason to believe there has been a breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions or if we find any inconsistencies in the future. If your entry is ineligible, either at the time of being taken to air to play or later once we have your full details, we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies), select another entrant to participate in the Promotion and/or withhold or reclaim the prize from you and select another entrant, as applicable. It is your responsibility to make sure you give us clear and truthful answers to our eligibility questions.

20. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion; subject always to our Privacy Policy and all applicable laws.

21. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable in connection with the Promotion, unless you object to your and/or your guest’s information being published or made available. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

22. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

23. Entry is restricted to one entry per person per day; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

24. The entrant who wins the prize on Friday 11thApril will not be eligible to win the second prize on Thursday 17th April 2025.

25. Only one name and telephone number may be used by you in relation to this Promotion. The use of multiple names, telephone numbers and/or devices is a breach of our Promotion Terms and Conditions and we reserve the right to disqualify your entry(ies) and you will forfeit your prize should we know or have reason to believe that you attempted to use or did use more than one name, phone number and/or device to enter this Promotion. It is also prohibited for anyone else to enter the Promotion using the same phone number including household members or friends.

26. Before transferring any winnings to you we reserve the right to request Photo ID (such as your passport or driving licence) and confirmation that the telephone number you entered on belongs to you and proof of your home address (such as a phone bill with your name, address and telephone number on). You agree and understand that should you win a cash prize you may be required to provide these to verify your eligibility. If you fail to provide the requested information and we are unable to verify your eligibility, we reserve the right to withhold any prize from you.

Prize:

27. Two winning entrants will each receive a maximum of 100 assorted chocolate Easter eggs to be shared among their friends and family. The exact amount of eggs won will be specified by the presenters on air on Friday 11thApril and Thursday 17th April 2025, and will depend on the amount of correct answers given by all entrants across the Promotion.

28. The prize will be sent via First Class post within 28 days of Thursday 17th April 2025.

29. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

30. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

31. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

32. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

33. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

34. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

35. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

36. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

37. When you enter a Promotion we will retain your personal data for up to three years for internal purposes and to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the erasure of your personal data by emailing privacy@global.com. If your data is erased prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.