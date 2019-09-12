Win a 10-night family holiday to Florida T&Cs

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found atwww.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station/s" advertising the competition are Capital/Heart/Smooth/Radio X

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (FLORIDA), Capital – 83958 (FLORIDA), Radio X – 83936 (FLORIDA), Smooth – 65588 (FLORIDA) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14.00 on 12 September 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12:00 (midday) on 11 October 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. The prize consists of four economy Virgin Atlantic flights for two adults and two children from the UK to Florida for 10 nights, car hire is included for the length of your stay, with pick up from, and drop off to, the airport . A 10-night stay in a self catering town-home located in the Solara resort in Kissimmee. Also included is a Walt Disney World Resort Ultimate 14 Day Ticket for a family of 4, four Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park tickets, one Simon Shopping Destinations $250 Shopping Voucher and four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- The prize consists of four economy Virgin Atlantic flights for two adults (18 and over) and two children (13 years old and under) from the UK to Florida.

- Car hire is included for the length of your stay, with pick up from, and drop off to, the airport'

-10-night stay in a self catering town-home located in the Solara resort in Kissimmee.

-Also included is a Walt Disney World Resort Ultimate 14 Day Ticket for a family of 4, four Wild Florida Airboats & Gator Park tickets, one Simon Shopping Destinations $250 Shopping Voucher and four tickets to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

- Both the prize winner and the second adult must be 18 or over and both children must be aged under 13 and under.

- The winner can only redeem their prize between 1st January 2020 and 30th November 2020 and the prize must be booked by 30th January 2020.

- The blackout dates for this prize are 1st – 15th April 2020 and 1st – 15th August 2020.

Accommodation details:

Solara Townhome:

• 5 Bedrooms, 4-1/2 Bathroom Modern Townhouse in the Solara Resort with free Wi-Fi, central air conditioning, towels and bed linens and a flat-screen TV in every room. Self-catering accommodation.

Solara Resort amenities include:

• Fantastic Pool Area Featuring Heated Zero-Entry Pool, Splash Pads and Cabanas

• State-of-the-art Fitness Centre & Outdoor Fitness Lawn

• Volleyball & Basketball Courts

• Teen Zone & Outdoor Playground for the Young Ones

• Soccer Field

• Surf/Wakeboard Simulator; The Flow Rider

- Car hire is included for the length of your stay, with pick up from, and drop off to, the airport , the driver must be 21 years or older and hold a full valid UK driving license. If the driver is under 25 years old, they will be subject to an additional supplement of $30 per day, which is to be paid by the winner.

- The winner and their guest will be allowed up to 23kgs of checked-in luggage per person.

- The flights and accommodation are subject to availability at time of booking and embargoes and blackout periods are listed above.

- If the date selected by the winner is unavailable, then a range of alternative dates will be offered.- The winner and their guests must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visa/s. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner and their guest. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- Travel insurance is required, but not included. It is the winner's responsibility to ensure they have proper travel insurance cover prior to their journey.

- All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

- The costs of food and drink, visas, travel insurance, parking, spending money and any other incidental travel expenses are not included in the prize.

- Name changes or destination changes are not permitted.

-The winner and their guest must travel on the same flight and dates and carry valid passports. The prize must be used by the winner and the guests travelling together

- It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

-The content of the prize is subject to availability at the time of booking and may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require the winner’s name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

- This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.