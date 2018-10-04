Terms and Conditions: Win a lunch at Jamie’s Italian in London with a meet and greet with Olly Murs and a private viewing of Johnny English Strikes Again!

Rules:

The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found atwww.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodesHeart – 82122 (OLLY)(the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 16.00 on 04thOctober 2018 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 18.00 on 05thOctober 2018 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the

number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air.if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. This prize is for 1 winner and 5 guests to attend a lunch at Jamie’s Italian in Piccadilly, London A meet and greet with Olly Murs at the restaurant and private viewing of Johnny English Strikes Again in London.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

-This prize is for 1 winner and 5 guests to attend lunch at Jamie’s Italian in Piccadilly with a meet and greet with Olly Murs on 24thOctober 2018. Following the lunch, the 6 guests will travel to NBC Universal International, Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London, WC2H 8NU for a private screening of Johnny English Strikes Again from 3:30pm – 6pm.

-Travel from the lunch to Universal is included for 6 guests.

-The experience date is subject to change and at the discretion of Global.

-Prize winner must be 18 years of age or over.

-A brief meet and greet and photo opportunity with Olly Murs at the lunch is included.

-Lunch will be 2 courses per person plus a soft drink and 1 bottle of wine per pair of diners at Jamie’s Italian Restaurant in Piccadilly. Lunch is only valid on 24thOctober 2018.

-Timings for the meet and greet and photo opportunity with Olly are TBC. It is likely details will be shared the week of the event.

-Due to the nature of these events we cannot guarantee how long the meet and greet and photo opportunity will last.

-All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time on 24thOctober 2018.

-A member of the Global Charities/Heart team may be present to manage your meet and greet experience and take photographs for marketing purposes. If you would prefer to remain anonymous or not be included in photographs please discuss your preferences with your contact at Global Charities.

-The artist’s management team and/or other chosen guest may also be present at the event. Filming or photography may be carried out for their purposes.

-Unless specified, travel, refreshments and accommodation are not included.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority

(ORG831-51159-55647)

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQsor alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.