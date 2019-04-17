Terms and conditions: Win tickets to see Take That at the O2

Take That Perform At FlyDSA Arena Sheffield. Picture: Getty

See terms and conditions for the Take That tickets competition...

Win Three Pairs Of Tickets To See Take That At The O2 In London RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Tickets To See Take That At The O2 In London on Thursday 2nd May 2019’ online competition (the “Competition") which will open on Wednesday 17th April 2019 and close at midnight on Tuesday 23rd April on Heart London.

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition:

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to http://www.heart.co.uk/ register their details and answer the question. Online entry will open on Wednesday 17th April 2019 and close at 23:59 on Tuesday 23rd April.

4. Three winners will be selected at random from all correct, eligible entries and will be notified of winning within 24 hours of the closing date. If we do not hear a response from the winner by 10am on Friday 26th April another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

5. Entrants must be aged 18 or over

6. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

7. Prize includes three tickets for Take That at The o2 in London on Thursday 2nd May 2019.8. Heart have three pairs of tickets to give away to three winners.

Prize Terms & Conditions:

Tickets MUST be collected from Global Radio, 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA on Monday 29th April 2019.

Travel to The O2 is NOT included in the prize

Accommodation, food and or drink expenses are not included in the prize

All children must be accompanied by an adult

Doors open for the concert at 18.30 pm. Global will not be responsible for any consequences regarding late entries to the venue.

All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner by Monday 29th April 2019.

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.