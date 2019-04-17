Terms and conditions: Win tickets to see Take That at the O2

17 April 2019, 15:11

Take That Perform At FlyDSA Arena Sheffield
Take That Perform At FlyDSA Arena Sheffield. Picture: Getty

See terms and conditions for the Take That tickets competition...

Win Three Pairs Of Tickets To See Take That At The O2 In London RULES

1.    The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.heart.co.uk/terms-conditions/ ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Win Tickets To See Take That At The O2 In London on Thursday 2nd May 2019’ online competition (the “Competition") which will open on Wednesday 17th April 2019 and close at midnight on Tuesday 23rd April on Heart London.

2.    Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. 

Details of the Competition:

3.  To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to http://www.heart.co.uk/ register their details and answer the question.  Online entry will open on Wednesday 17th April 2019 and close at 23:59 on Tuesday 23rd April.

4.  Three winners will be selected at random from all correct, eligible entries and will be notified of winning within 24 hours of the closing date. If we do not hear a response from the winner by 10am on Friday 26th April another winner will be selected.

Eligibility:

5.    Entrants must be aged 18 or over 

6.    Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize:

7.    Prize includes three tickets for Take That at The o2 in London on Thursday 2nd May 2019.8.    Heart have three pairs of tickets to give away to three winners.

Prize Terms & Conditions:

Tickets MUST be collected from Global Radio, 30 Leicester Square, WC2H 7LA on Monday 29th April 2019. 

Travel to The O2 is NOT included in the prize

Accommodation, food and or drink expenses are not included in the prize

All children must be accompanied by an adult

Doors open for the concert at 18.30 pm. Global will not be responsible for any consequences regarding late entries to the venue.

All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner by Monday 29th April 2019.

Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

Trending on Heart

Harriet Finch's stalker still remains unknown

Emmerdale spoilers: Will Vicar Harriet Finch’s stalker FINALLY be revealed?

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson Not Guilty

Michael Jackson's British goddaughter defends abuse claims

Celebrities

Katy Collins Not Wed OR Dead Bride

Katy Collins says she now thanks her ex for his "brave" decision to end their engagement just six weeks before their wedding, after a once in a lifetime adventure helped her find inner peace.

Lifestyle

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married, how many children do they have and how did they meet?

Celebrities

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image)

Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

Lifestyle

The brand new Monopoly game even comes with a mini Pride Rock

There's now a Lion King Monopoly game available and we need one ASAP

Lifestyle