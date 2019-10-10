Win Tom Walker tickets and meet and greet, and a meet and greet with Keith Lemon T&Cs

One winner will meet Tom Walker and Keith Lemon. Picture: Getty

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is HEART.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes HEART – 82122 (TICKETS) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open on Thursday 10/10/2019 at 14:00 (the “Opening Time”) and close at Friday 11/10/2019 at 11:30am (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounce back message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, an eligible winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and The Winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition. The winning entrant’s guest must be 15 or over.

9. You must enter from a UK mobile.10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

11. The winning Entrant’s guest must also meet Global’s eligibility criteria, namely that they are not excluded from entering Global’s competitions as per the general competition terms and conditions.

Prize:

12. A pair of tickets to see Tom Walker on the winner’s choice of his UK tour dates later this year, with a meet and greet with Tom Walker. Also included is a pair of tickets to see Keith Lemon & Paddy McGuinness at Alexandra Palace on Friday 18th October with a meet and greet with Keith & Paddy.13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.14. The prize is non-transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- A pair of tickets to see Tom Walker on one of his UK tour dates later this year.

- Dates and locations are:

Thu 24 Oct – O2 Academy Brixton, London

Fri 1 Nov – Olympia, Liverpool

Sat 2 Nov – The Great Hall, Cardiff

Sun 3 Nov – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Wed 6 Nov – Oasis Centre, Swindon

Fri 8 Nov – O2 Academy, Sheffield

Sun 10 Nov – Corn Exchange, Edinburgh

Mon 11 Nov – O2 Academy, Glasgow

Tue 12 Nov – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

Thu 14 Nov – O2 Academy, Birmingham

- All attendees must be 15 or over. One of the pair attending the concert must be 18 or over.

- Meet and greet will take place either before or after the gig, depending on Tom’s schedule.

- Timings of the concert, including when the doors will open, will depend on the date chosen by the winner and the venue of the gig on their date of choice.

- Any changes made to the line-up on the night of the gig is subject to change.

A pair of tickets to see Keith Lemon at Alexandra Palace on Friday 18th October for ‘Keith and Paddy’s MovieFest – The Lost Boys’, with a chance to meet Keith & Paddy too.

- Meet and greet will take place before the show, time depends on Keith & Paddy’s schedule.- Winners guest must be 15 or over.

- The date is non-negotiable, the tickets are valid for 18th October only. -Travel and accommodation are not included to either event.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.-No food or drink to and from either gig is included in this prize.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

-This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.