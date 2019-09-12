Win a trip to Mauritius T&Cs

You could be soaking up the sun in Mauritius. Picture: Make Some Noise

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found atwww.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart, Capital, Smooth, Gold, Capital Xtra, LBC, Classic FM, Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes CAPITAL – 83958 (Beach), CAPITAL XTRA – 61236 (Beach), HEART – 82122 (Beach), SMOOTH – 65588 (Beach), RADIO X – 83936 (Beach), CLASSIC FM – 61812 (Beach), LBC – 84850 (Beach), GOLD – 65588 (Holiday) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 14.00 on 12 SEPTEMBER 2019 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 12:00 on 11 OCTOBER 2019 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, a winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and the winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. if the call is not answered, goes to voicemail, or the Entrant is driving, or the quality of the call is not sufficient for broadcast (at the Promoter’s discretion), the chance to win the prize will be forfeited. Another Entrant will be selected as above. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be 18 or over to enter the Competition. Prize winner and their travel companion must be 18 or over.9. You must enter from a UK mobile.

10. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

11. The prize is a seven-night all-inclusive stay in a Prestige Ocean View Room at the InterContinental Mauritius Resort, two return economy flights to Mauritius and private return airport transfers in Mauritius.Prize winner and their travel companion must be 18 or over.

12. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

13. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- Prize is valid until 30th November 2020. The winner must have their holiday booked by 30thAugust 2020.

- The winner may travel on their choice of dates, subject to availability. However blackout dates apply where travel is not permitted, please see below;· 12th December 2019 – 12th January 2020· 1st -30th April 2020· July 14th – 30th August 2020

- The main lobby of the hotel is accessible by ramp and there are wheelchair friendly paths all around the hotel. However, the resort has no elevators and stairs between the three tiers of floors.

- The prize is based on two adults sharing a Prestige Ocean View room for seven nights and any additional costs for additional travellers or solo travel and single room occupancy costs will not be covered and must be covered by the prize winner.

Details of the all-inclusive package·

• Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout your stay

• Daily Breakfast at either Senso International Buffet Restaurant or Segala Restaurant

• Daily Lunch at Senso & Sugarcane Bar A La Carte choice of 2 courses or 3 course menu in Segala restaurant, pancakes station at Sugarcane Bar

Daily Dinner at Senso International Restaurant or 3 courses from our à la carte menu in any of our restaurants, such as Noble House and its Thai-Vietnamese fusion cuisine, Veda Restaurant and its contemporary Indian Cuisine, or at Segala Restaurant, specialized in Mediterranean cuisine.

• Large selection of soft drinks, coffees & teas, mineral water, Phoenix beer, South African White, Red & Sparkling wine, selection of local spirits, cocktails & mocktails daily from 10 am until 11 pm

• Package starts with dinner on arrival day and finishes with lunch on departure day.· Use of the whirlpool bath, sauna and steam room at SPA InterContinental. · Access to the Fitness Centre and use of our kayaking, snorkelling, sailing and surfing equipment

- The winner and their guest must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visa/s. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner and their guest. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize.

- All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no name changes or destination will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption.

- Flights must depart from either London, Manchester or Glasgow if choice of airline allows so, and both passengers must depart from the same airport and travel on the same flight.· Private return airport transfers are provided in Mauritus, transfers are not provided in the UK

- The winner and their guest must carry valid passports.

- It is the prize-winner's responsibility to ensure they are in possession of any health documents that may be required for the country they are visiting. Failure to obtain such documents could result in the passenger being refused entry.

- Once travel and accommodation have been booked, the prize cannot be amended.

-The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

-We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

-Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

-Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative. -This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.