Your Year Sorted competition T&Cs

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found atwww.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is HEART, CAPITAL AND GOLD.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes HEART – 82122 , CAPITAL – 83958, GOLD – 65588 (YEAR) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 17:00 on Friday 17 January 2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 17:30 on Friday 31 January 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. After the Closing Time of the competition, one winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition.

9. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

10. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

11. The winning Entrant’s guest(s) must also meet Global’s eligibility criteria, namely that they are not excluded from entering Global’s competitions as per the general competition terms and conditions.

Prize:

12. PRIZE OVERVIEW:

Deluxe Spa Break for 2 voucher

1 year subscription for a Hello Fresh 3 meal box for 4 people

1 year David Lloyd family gym membership for 2 adults and 3 children

55-inch TV with Sky Q and free Sky subscription for one year

One bouquet of flowers delivered every month for 12 months from Zing Flowers

1 x black Sonos Play:5 speaker

£500 gift card to spend at John Lewis

Tastecard valid for 1 year

1 x black Majority Comberton Radio

13. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

14. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

15. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

16. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

17. Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

18. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.

Specific prize terms:

19. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

Deluxe Spa Break voucher for 2 people

- The voucher is valid for 12 months

- The voucher can be redeemed at a select number of 4 and 5* spa hotels. For the full list visit https://www.spabreaks.com/spa-choice/spabreak-deluxe

- The voucher must be redeemed and booked via the Spabreaks.com call centre.

Included in this prize:

- One night's dinner, bed and breakfast for two

- Full use of the spa facilities

- Use of robe, towel and slippers

- 1 blissful 60 minute treatment per person

Not included in this prize:-

Travel expenses, additional treatments, additional travellers, miscellaneous costs incurred on the trip

1 year subscription of a Hello Fresh 3 meal box for 4 people

- The prize is valid for 12 months from the date of the first delivery. - Deliveries do not currently take place on Fridays.

- The cancellation deadline is Wednesday on the week before delivery is due). The order deadline is midnight on Wednesday for order the following week.

- Valid for UK residents only (including Jersey, Guernsey & Isle of Man), excluding Scottish Highlands and Islands. - Cannot cater for dietary requirements in every box.

- Voucher codes are not redeemable in relation to any premium meal selections or surcharge items as confirmed on the Hello Fresh website during the checkout process.

- See the website www.hellofresh.co.uk for full T&Cs.

1 year David Lloyd family gym membership for 2 adults and 3 children

- One standard annual family membership to a David Lloyd UK club.

- Max 2 adults and 3 children

- Membership valid at all David Lloyd clubs excluding Emersons Green, Harbour Club Kensington, Harbour Club Chelsea and Acton Park, London

- Winners can go to David Lloyd Clubs across the UK and Europe, not just their home club (excluding Emersons Green, Harbour Club Kensington, Harbour Club Chelsea and Acton Park, London)

- Membership valid for twelve months. - Prize must be redeemed by 30 June 2020

- Children are up to 18 years old. If they turn 18 during the year, that is fine. Some activities are limited by age. See the website www.davidlloyd.co.uk for more details.

Not included in this prize:

- Any classes which incur an additional fee – e.g. swimming lessons, ballet lessons- Any facilities included in a Platinum membership (varies by club)

- All lockers are free of charge, but you will need to provide your own padlock and towel.- Food and drink

55” inch UHD TV with Sky Q free for a year

- Sky Q free for one year

- 1 x 55” UHD TV

- Delivery of 55” UHD TV will be made within 28 days of the winner providing their full address details to The Promotions Factory.

- The winner will be required to enter into a new Sky Q TV subscription contract. If the winner is an existing Sky TV customer, your existing Sky TV subscriptions will come to an end and you must enter into a new Sky Q TV subscription contract.

- After your 12 month free Sky Q TV subscription comes to an end, standard subscription length (18 months) and prices at the time of re-contracting will apply, unless you change or cancel your package giving Sky at least 31 days’ notice. Standard subscription prices may change. Please refer to www.sky.com for current pricing. The winner must be over 18 and be resident in the United Kingdom.

The Prize does not include:

- A broadband subscription (to experience Sky Q features to the full, we recommend connecting your boxes to home broadband);

- Sky Box Office, Sky Store purchases/rentals, Stand-alone Premium Channels, or pay-per-view services and events

- Watching on an extra TV screen comes at a one-off cost of £99 and Sky will loan you an extra Sky Q Mini at no cost (recommend connecting no more than 4 Sky Q Minis in total)- Prices, programmes/channels are subject to change.

- Engineer set-up required (free of charge)

- The winner must get any consents required (e.g. landlord’s) prior to installation.

- Winners must redeem the prize within a year of the prize draw. Winners who are in a current pay-TV contract with another provider may defer their Prize for a maximum of 12 months from the date of winning. If a winner does not redeem his/her Prize within 12 months from the date of winning, this could result in loss of the Prize. If the winner has a previous uncleared debt with Sky the winner will not be able to take up the Prize until this debt has been fully cleared.

- There is no cash alternative to the Prize or any element thereof and unless agreed otherwise in writing the Prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.

- Sky reserves the right to refuse or withdraw the Prize if a winner or a party authorised by the winner to act on their behalf, threatens or abuses a Staff employee or otherwise conducts themselves in a manner that Sky reasonably regards as inappropriate, offensive or unlawful.

- Prize winner will own the Sky dish. The Sky Q box, the Sky Q Mini and all other Sky Q kit is loaned to the winner at no cost and must be returned when the winner’s 12 month prize subscription terminates or when the winner leaves Sky, whichever is earlier. Mechanical faults with the Sky Q kit will be repaired at no cost.

- Sky Q installations currently average a 28-day waiting period.

One bouquet of flowers delivered every month for 12 months from Zing Flowers

- One bouquet delivered every month for 12 months up to the value of £30.

- First delivery date will be in February 2020, with the final delivery date being January 2021.

- Delivery cost is included

- The delivery address can be changed each month.

- The set date for delivery must be agreed in advance and cannot be changed. Standard delivery only. No add-ons or extras included. Please note, Zing Flowers do not deliver on Sundays.

- Zing Flowers deliver throughout mainland UK only.

- No vase or add-ons/extras included.

- The chosen date to receive the monthly bouquets must be mutually agreed in advance between the winner and Global.

1 x black Sonos Play:5 speaker

- Delivery of one black Sonos Play:5 will be made within 28 days of the winner providing their full address details to Global’s Make Some Noise

£500 gift card to spend at John Lewis

- The gift card will expire in 24 months from the date of initial purchase (valid 03/01/20 - 03/01/2022) or its last use. Making a purchase or a balance enquiry will extend the expiry date for an additional 24-month period.

- The gift card cannot be exchanged for cash. John Lewis do not give change, cash or debit/credit card refunds on gift card transactions. Any balance will remain on the gift card and may be applied to future purchases, provided that the card has not expired.

- This card cannot be used to discharge indebtedness in respect of an account card or credit issued by John Lewis plc, Waitrose Limited or John Lewis Financial Services Limited, nor can it be used for the purchase either directly or indirectly of any financial product or service.

- For full terms and conditions and balance enquiries visit johnlewis.com/customer-services

- Redeemable for anyone aged 18 and over from the time the prize is drawn.

- The John Lewis Partnership gift card can be redeemed in John Lewis & Partners or Waitrose & Partners shops and online at johnlewis.com or waitrose.com as part or full payment for goods and services (exclusions apply).

- If lost, stolen or damaged, the gift card will not be replaced.

Taste Card valid for 1 year

- 1 x 12-month Tastecard+ subscription

- This will be valid for 1 year from receipt of prize.

- The prize winner must be located in the UK as the Tastecard is not valid in other countries.

- Please note specific restrictions apply to the card e.g. certain restaurants are not available on certain days of the week. All information relating to availability is clearly stated on the website www.tastecard.co.uk and free app.

- Prize will be dispatched as soon as Tastecard have the winner’s name and address.

1 x Majority radio

- Delivery of one black Comberton DAB+ DAB Digital & FM Portable Radio will be made within 28 days of the winner providing their full address details to Global’s Make Some Noise.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority(ORG831-51159-55647).

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.