13-Year-Old Boy Injured In Oxford Hit And Run

A boy's needed treatment for a broken hand after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing in Oxford.

It happened on the A40 Northern Bypass at the junction with Barton Park on Sunday, 23 September at about 5.15pm.

The boy was walking across the pedestrian crossing while pushing a bicycle and was hit by a small red car which went through a red light.

The car drove off afterwards.

The victim suffered a broken hand and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Allan Rodgerson, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said:

“This was a fail to stop incident in which a 13-year-old boy has been left with an injury for which he required hospital treatment.

“We believe that the vehicle involved went through a red light prior to the incident, so I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this, or who has any details which could help our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”