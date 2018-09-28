16-year-old Boys Charged Over Oxfordshire Crash
28 September 2018, 15:26 | Updated: 28 September 2018, 15:37
Two boys have been charged over a crash which left two other boys seriously injured near Wallingford.
A 16-year-old boy from Ewelme and a 16-year-old boy from Sonning Common have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident, use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
It follows a crash on 12 May 2018 when a Vauxhall Corsa left the road in Ewelme and collided with a tree before finishing up in a field in Days Lane near the junction with Beggarsbush Hill.
Two 16-year-old boys suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.
One of the boys has now been discharged from hospital, while the other remains in a rehabilitation unit.
The teenagers charged will appear at Oxford Youth Court on 10 October, while two other 16-year-old boys have been released without charge.