16-year-old Boys Charged Over Oxfordshire Crash

Two boys have been charged over a crash which left two other boys seriously injured near Wallingford.

A 16-year-old boy from Ewelme and a 16-year-old boy from Sonning Common have been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by accident, use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance and driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

It follows a crash on 12 May 2018 when a Vauxhall Corsa left the road in Ewelme and collided with a tree before finishing up in a field in Days Lane near the junction with Beggarsbush Hill.

Two 16-year-old boys suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

One of the boys has now been discharged from hospital, while the other remains in a rehabilitation unit.

The teenagers charged will appear at Oxford Youth Court on 10 October, while two other 16-year-old boys have been released without charge.