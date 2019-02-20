Alpaca Dies After Eye Injured In Attack Near Bicester

The RSPCA's investigating the death of an alpaca which was found with a serious eye injury in Ludgershall near Bicester.

The alpaca - named Ed - was found by his distraught owner at around midday on Thursday (February 14).

Ed’s owner, Amanda Beaumont, rang the police who got in touch with the RSPCA. Inspector Jaime Godfrey was able to get a vet out to the alpaca and he stayed with him to assist and help care for him, but the alpaca died overnight.

In November last year Amanda lost another alpaca - Hector - who was found dead after being mutilated with a knife.

Amanda said:

“We are in total shock at the minute really, we only rehomed Ed a couple of months ago as we got him after Hector. I just can’t believe someone would do this, it’s hideous.

“I’d also really to warn other people with livestock that this has happened so that they can be vigilant.”

Inspector Godfrey said:

“This is terribly sad for the owner and an emotionally difficult job to deal with.

“There is a chance this injury may have been caused by the natural predation of wildlife, however given that another alpaca has recently been injured we can’t rule out that this was done deliberately.

“If anyone has any information about what has happened here we would urge them to get into contact with us on 0300 123 8018."