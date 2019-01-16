Arrest After Woman Raped Near Coral Reef In Bracknell

A rape investigation's started in Bracknell.

Between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday (11 January), the victim, a woman in her late teens, was approached by a man and taken into a wooded area between Roby Drive and Coral Reef Leisure Centre where she was raped.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ross Eyre, based at Windsor police station, said: 

“I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been walking in the area at the time or exercising in the area that noticed a man and a woman arguing, or anything suspicious, to make contact with police.

“Anybody who has any information can call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101.

“I would also like to appeal to anybody who lives on Robey Drive that may have CCTV that faces the park area to make contact with us.”

A 20-year-old man from Lancing, West Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been released on police bail until 11 February.

