Berkshire Woman Dies After Flyover Crash In Scotland

A woman from Maidenhead's died in hospital, a week after the car she was in came off a motorway flyover in southern Scotland.

Jean Dennis's husband Nicholas died at the scene when their Golf landed on a road below last Tuesday.

In a statement, Police Scotland said:

"Following a fatal road crash on the A74(M) at junction 15 (Moffat) at the flyover of the A701, the 69-year-old female passenger, named as Jean Dennis from Maidenhead, died in the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital yesterday morning, Tuesday 2nd October.

"The collision occurred around 3:15pm on 26th September 2018 and involved a silver coloured Volkswagen Golf 5.

"The 72-year-old driver, Nicholas Dennis, died at the scene."

Officers are continuing to investigate exactly how the crash happened.