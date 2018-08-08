Boy Sprayed In The Eyes By Robbers In Basingstoke

A 16-year-old boy's been attacked with wooden poles and sprayed in the eyes with a substance by three robbers who took his phone in Basingstoke.

The teenager was walking on a footpath between Abbey Road and Tewkesbury Close between 12.20am and 12.50am on Saturday 4 August when he was assaulted by three men who had their faces covered.

The victim was hit with what he thought was baseball bats or a wooden pole, before something was sprayed in his eyes.

The men stole the victim's phone, a rose gold iPhone 6S.

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut to his head, burns to his eyes and various other cuts and bruises, but has since been discharged.

One of the men was described as wearing a red hooded top and a tracksuit. A second man was described as wearing a puffer-style bodywarmer, over a light coloured T-shirt, and the third man was described as wearing a dark top.

Officers want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or knows the people involved.

A 31-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested and released under investigation.