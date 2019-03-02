Cash Machine Stolen By Ram Raiders In Abingdon

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a cash machine was stolen in an early morning burglary in Kingston Bagpuize.

Officers arrived on scene by 2.21am on Friday 1st March and a cash machine had been taken and significant damage caused to the front of the building.

Offenders were seen loading the cash machine onto the back of a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck.

The Mitsubishi was seen heading back towards the A420 with a chain dragging along the rear of the vehicle. There were up to five people in the vehicle.

An area search was conducted, with the assistance of the National Police Air Service (NPAS).

The offenders are all described as men, all dressed in black clothing.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Aidan Donohoe, based at Abingdon police station, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages, but I would appeal to anybody that saw or heard anything at around 2.10am to contact police.

“The offenders have caused significant damage to the front of the store, with the digger, which was stolen, and have removed the cash machine, stealing a quantity of cash.

“At this stage, it is too early to say whether this incident is linked to any similar such offences across the region, but we are keeping an open mind.

“Forensic officers have examined the scene and we are making further enquiries in this investigation.

“I would urge anybody who has any information, to please get in touch.”

Anybody with any information should call 101, quoting URN 86 (1/3).

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.