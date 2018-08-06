Cyclist Killed In Bracknell Hit And Run

A cyclist's died after a hit and run crash in Bracknell involving a lorry.

The driver didn't stop on the A322 Bagshot Road early on Saturday.

A 63-year-old man from Basingstoke was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving before being released under investigation.

At around 4.45am on 4 August, a white articulated lorry and a cyclist, which were both travelling in the same direction, were involved in a collision on the A322 Bagshot Road. The HGV initially did not stop following the collision.

The cyclist, a 61-year-old man from Surrey, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer PC Lyndsey Blackaby, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said:

“We are investigating this collision in which a man sadly died. As part of our enquiries, we are appealing for anyone who was on the A322 Bagshot Road who saw a lorry or a cyclist travelling between 4.30am and 5.30am on Saturday.

“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please contact police.”

If you have any information about the incident, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference ‘43180238749’ or contact them online https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/