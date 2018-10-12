Five Jailed For Killing Christopher Lemonius In Oxford

On Air Now
12 October 2018, 18:15 | Updated: 12 October 2018, 18:25
Five men have been locked up for 100 years between them over the murder of Christopher Lemonius who was beaten to death in Oxford.
The 27-year-oid died on 1 June, 2017 after being chased through Blackbird Leys and attacked by a gang.
Christopher Lemonius died following a large scale row between two groups.
He was chased and was forced down an alleyway where he ended up in the rear garden of a house in Jourdain Road.
This home was owned by Yamina and Allal Lamzini, parents of Otman and Yasine.
A number of the defendants which included the Lamzini brothers as well as Carlos Spencer, Rashaun Stoute and Connor Woodward, chased Mr Lemonius into the home and then proceeded to assault him with weapons including a machete, golf clubs and large pieces of wood.
The assault continued in the garden of the property, before he was then dragged to an alleyway where he was beaten again before being left to die.
Thames Valley Police officers arriving on the scene located Mr Lemonius and gave him first aid.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
In the hours and days following the murder, Fakir and Sims, together with others, came to an agreement as to how to dispose of evidence relating to the case.
Yamina and Allal Lamzini provided false information to investigating officers, by denying all knowledge of the incident which had occurred in their house and garden.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said:
“I am pleased that these nine people have been found guilty of their crimes and that eight of them have received these sentences.
“This was a prolonged and barbaric attack against Christopher Lemonius, who was left him to die.
“There is no doubt that those convicted of his murder fully intended to kill him. This was not an altercation which got out of hand.
“After his death, rather than doing the right thing and coming forward to talk to the police about what they knew, Yasine and Allal Lamzini lied and provided officers with false statements.
“Fakir and Sims worked together with others, including those convicted of killing Christopher, to dispose of key evidence in an attempt to protect those responsible for the murder.
“It is thanks to the excellent work of officers and staff involved in the investigation, as well as our colleagues in the prosecution team and the bravery of witnesses in coming forward and giving evidence, that these attempts to cover up Christopher’s death were not successful, and that justice has been done.
“Christopher’s family have shown remarkable dignity throughout this trial and investigation. They have had to listen to graphic descriptions of the injuries which were inflicted on him. I hope that they can now begin the process of moving on with their lives
“Thames Valley Police is absolutely committed to tackling serious violence and crimes, and this investigation demonstrates this.
“Those who commit acts of violence and cause harm to others will be brought to justice for their actions.”