Five Jailed For Killing Christopher Lemonius In Oxford

Five men have been locked up for 100 years between them over the murder of Christopher Lemonius who was beaten to death in Oxford.

The 27-year-oid died on 1 June, 2017 after being chased through Blackbird Leys and attacked by a gang.

Carlos Spencer, aged 27, of Wynbush Road, was convicted of one count of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years'.

Otman Lamzini, aged 25, of Jourdain Road, was convicted of one count of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years'.

Rashaun Stoute, aged 24, of Church Cowley Road, was convicted of one count of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years'.

Connor Woodward, aged 25, of Haldene Road, was convicted of one count of murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years'.

Yasine Lamzini, aged 20, of Jourdain Road, was found guilty of one count of manslaughter. He was found not guilty of an alternative count of murder. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Yamina Lamzini, aged 57,of Jourdain Road, was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice. She was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for two years’.

Allal Lamzini, aged 69, of Jourdain Road, was found guilty of one count of perverting the course of justice. He was sentenced to six month’ imprisonment suspended for two years’.

Saffon Fakir, aged 26, of Territorial Way, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

Additionally, Alfie Sims, aged 17, of Long Ground, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. He will be sentenced at a later hearing.

Christopher Lemonius died following a large scale row between two groups.

He was chased and was forced down an alleyway where he ended up in the rear garden of a house in Jourdain Road.

This home was owned by Yamina and Allal Lamzini, parents of Otman and Yasine.

A number of the defendants which included the Lamzini brothers as well as Carlos Spencer, Rashaun Stoute and Connor Woodward, chased Mr Lemonius into the home and then proceeded to assault him with weapons including a machete, golf clubs and large pieces of wood.

The assault continued in the garden of the property, before he was then dragged to an alleyway where he was beaten again before being left to die.

Thames Valley Police officers arriving on the scene located Mr Lemonius and gave him first aid.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

In the hours and days following the murder, Fakir and Sims, together with others, came to an agreement as to how to dispose of evidence relating to the case.

Yamina and Allal Lamzini provided false information to investigating officers, by denying all knowledge of the incident which had occurred in their house and garden.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said:

“I am pleased that these nine people have been found guilty of their crimes and that eight of them have received these sentences.

“This was a prolonged and barbaric attack against Christopher Lemonius, who was left him to die.

“There is no doubt that those convicted of his murder fully intended to kill him. This was not an altercation which got out of hand.

“After his death, rather than doing the right thing and coming forward to talk to the police about what they knew, Yasine and Allal Lamzini lied and provided officers with false statements.

“Fakir and Sims worked together with others, including those convicted of killing Christopher, to dispose of key evidence in an attempt to protect those responsible for the murder.

“It is thanks to the excellent work of officers and staff involved in the investigation, as well as our colleagues in the prosecution team and the bravery of witnesses in coming forward and giving evidence, that these attempts to cover up Christopher’s death were not successful, and that justice has been done.

“Christopher’s family have shown remarkable dignity throughout this trial and investigation. They have had to listen to graphic descriptions of the injuries which were inflicted on him. I hope that they can now begin the process of moving on with their lives

“Thames Valley Police is absolutely committed to tackling serious violence and crimes, and this investigation demonstrates this.

“Those who commit acts of violence and cause harm to others will be brought to justice for their actions.”