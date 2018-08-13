Fuel Ignites After Oxfordshire Tractor Fire

Firefighters in Oxfordshire have rescued an elderly woman from a house, after fuel from a tractor went up in flames nearby.

It started in Stocking Lane in Shenington on Saturday, and got so intense it cracked her home's windows.

Crews stopped it spreading to the house and parked cars.

Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue said:

'Hedging at the front of an adjacent house had also ignited and threatened to involve the house as well having cracked the houses windows due to the extreme heat.

'Firefighters immediately rescued an elderly lady from the house whilst firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire using high pressure hosereels and foam. Firefighters remained on scene for some time whilst the wreckage of the tractor was recovered, and safety checks were made on the two properties closest to the fire.

'Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service also attended the incident.'

Station Manager Chris Wilson said:

“The intensity of the fire so close to houses together with the running fuel fire posed a real risk to local properties and the first attending firefighters had to act quickly and aggressively to prevent serious fire spread.

"It would appear that the tractor was involved in cutting the grass verge when the fire occurred so is likely to have been caused by a mechanical defect and/or overheating”.