Girl Attacked In Reading Woodland

Detectives are looking into an attack on a teenage girl in Reading.

It happened in an area known as Pearmans Copse Woods, accessed from Wilsford Close, at around 1am on Saturday (April 6).

A teenage girl was injured in the assault.

Officers received reports that a distressed girl was knocking on the door of a member of the public saying her friend had been harmed in the woods.

The girl was found and had bruising and a cut to her face but she didn't need hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for any information and are linking it to a row between a group of two teenage girls and two men, who are believed to have been together in Cirrus Drive and Wilsford Close immediately prior to the incident.

Following an area search, a 22-year-old man from Shinfield and a 23-year-old man of no fixed abode were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault.

They have both been released on police bail until 4 May.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Dean Brown, of Force CID, based at Newbury police station, said:

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinities mentioned at around 1am on Saturday who believes that they may have witnessed this incident, to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting URN 75 (6/4).

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”